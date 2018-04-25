Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

An avid chess player and programmer, Bushinsky was an integral part of the transition where machines went from being able to play mediocre chess, to beating the best human players in the world. In 1993, Bushinsky, together with Amir Ban, created a PC program called Deep Junior that tied with Deep Blue (IBM) in 1995, won its first world title in 1997, and was the first program to defeat Gary Kasparov in a game of chess under standard time control in February 2003, although the entire match ended in a tie (3:3). All in all, Deep Junior won eight world chess championships.

With a string of victories under his belt, both on the chess board and in advancing a wide array of AI applications, Bushinsky is now endeavoring to beat the commercial real estate investment game.

"Commercial real estate investment analysis has traditionally relied on excel spreadsheets, back-of-napkin analysis and human intuition," said Shay Bushinsky, Chief Data Scientist at Skyline AI. "The greatest trait of AI is the ability to be impartial and unbiased, stripping away emotions and neutralizing any preconceived judgements that are brought to the table. With Skyline AI, it's about replacing intuition with data science and integrating vast amounts of data to identify a good deal and predict asset performance."

Skyline AI's proprietary AI and machine-learning platform is introducing advanced, supervised and unsupervised learning models into the entire commercial real estate acquisition and ownership process. The platform is utilizing the largest data pool in the industry to predict the value and future behavior of any commercial asset in the US. Skyline AI uses its technological advantage to detect and exploit market anomalies, identify superior risk-reward investments, and discover untapped value creation opportunities. The Skyline AI platform will also provide continuous market data analysis and information on the best time to raise rents, renovate, sell, and more.

"Like chess, investing in commercial real estate requires intellect, insights and strategy, and Shay Bushinsky joining our team brings one of the world's greatest AI minds into the industry," said Guy Zipori, CEO and Co-Founder of Skyline AI. "Shay's innovations and contributions to the world of data science are innumerable and we are pleased that he is now leading our elite data science team, developing best-in-class technology to provide, within seconds, the most accurate predictions about any commercial asset in the United States."

Bushinsky is an expert for the advancement of artificial intelligence and lectures at Haifa University in Israel. In addition to AI gaming, Bushinsky developed innovative AI-based systems such as a "Familiarity Detector" for measuring cognitive response to images, risk assessment systems for FinTech uses and Semantic Search systems for E-commerce applications.

About Skyline AI

Skyline AI, founded in 2017, is a ground-breaking real estate investment technology using proprietary machine learning to augment the performance of institutional-grade commercial real estate investments. Skyline AI utilizes an unprecedented amount of live real estate data to provide the deepest and most accurate predictions about any commercial asset in the US, providing a clear market picture for the first time. Skyline AI is partnering with the leading players in the industry to outperform commercial real estate benchmarks. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Skyline AI has raised $3 million in seed funding. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more about Skyline AI please click here.

