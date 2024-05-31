Skyline at Highlands to Offer Luxury Concierge Services

Through relationship building and insider know-how, a new partnership with Experiential Living raises the bar with professional concierge services for residents

DENVER, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline at Highlands, a soon-to-open luxury apartment property from Grand Peaks and Access Industries, today announced the introduction of full-service luxury concierge services for residents. In partnership with Denver-based Experiential Living, the service offerings are designed to elevate the residential experience through luxury, security, community and convenience.

Skyline at Highlands rendering

"Our goal is to empower residents to spend less time worrying about logistics and more time enjoying life," said Nelson Laux, Founder of Experiential Living. "Our curated program frees residents to focus on what matters – family, friends, and exploring their new community."

An extensive array of services – from complimentary fitness classes to pet care services, dining reservations to event coordination – are designed to enhance the experience of living at Skyline at Highlands. Managed by a dedicated team, concierge services include:

Organize on-site and off-site events and activities for tenants

Recommend and reserve dining and entertainment reservations

Curate individualized outings and adventures

Shopping, including, specialty store insights and offers

Share a robust listing of events, in the neighborhood and across the State

Secure tickets to attractions, sporting events and performing arts productions

Reserve golf, spa and salon recommendations and bookings

Arrange transportation logistics

Coordinate vehicle maintenance and cleaning services

Connect residents with bike repair and detailing partners

Direct tenants to vetted pet care providers

Assist residents with tailoring and dry-cleaning options

Shipping and receiving of packages and mail

Provide notary services

"At Skyline at Highlands, and across the Grand Peaks portfolio, we're dedicated to elevating the resident experience with high-level hospitality and personalized services," said Luke Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Grand Peaks. "Integrating Experiential Living's comprehensive concierge services at our project represents our commitment to creating communities that meet resident needs and allow them to feel truly at home and connected with their neighbors."

Unique to Skyline at Highlands, each resident will also receive a Skyline Society Card, offering VIP service and offerings that immediately connect them with the area and local businesses, while enjoying exclusive discounts.

Don't miss your chance to be part of Skyline at Highlands. To learn more about available units, please visit https://livetheskyline.com/availability.

About Grand Peaks

Based in Denver, Colorado, Grand Peaks Properties, Inc. ("Grand Peaks") is a fully integrated real estate investment firm built on a foundation of over 70 years of multifamily investment and management. Founded in 2003 by Luke and Nick Simpson, Grand Peaks leverages the Simpson family history in multifamily housing to build a community for our residents, team members and investors. Consisting of two vertically integrated enterprises: Grand Peaks Properties, Inc. and Grand Peaks Property Management, Inc, Grand Peaks is dedicated to delivering superior housing solutions through thoughtful development, strategic acquisitions, renovations and comprehensive property and asset management services. Grand Peaks currently oversees a portfolio exceeding 10,000 units spanning across 10 prominent markets in the United States. To learn more, visit www.GrandPeaks.com

About Experiential Living

Experiential Living is a Denver-based company specializing in professional on-site concierge services and community-building experiences for residents and professionals in Denver's top-tier properties. Through our seamless integration of expert concierge assistance and tailor-made, engaging events, we foster dynamic connections within communities. Our approach not only saves clients time but also enhances the value of the properties we serve while nurturing lasting relationships.

About Access Industries

Access Real Estate is a US-based investment group and a division of Access Industries. Using permanent, scalable, long-term capital, Access Real Estate has built a diverse portfolio of iconic hotels and commercial and residential properties around the world.

Access Real Estate primarily focuses on three key strategies: acquiring and developing landmark properties or districts; housing investments in markets with significant population growth and constrained supply; and acquiring and developing properties at valuations below replacement cost that can be further enhanced through in-house asset management expertise.

Select investments include: One High Line and Williamsburg Wharf, New York City; the Faena District in Miami Beach; The Ocean Club Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas; and Aman Miami Beach.

