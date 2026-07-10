Skyline Construction Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning commercial interior general contractor Skyline Construction announced a series of strategic leadership promotions designed to support the company's continued growth and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for some of the nation's most innovative organizations.

The promotions include Rene Olivo to Chief Operating Officer, Adam Chelini to President, California, and Dustin Johnson to Director of Operations, Southern California. Together, these leaders will help guide Skyline's next phase of growth as the company expands its portfolio of workplace, science and technology, healthcare, hospitality, and industrial projects.

Founded in 1996, Skyline Construction has grown from a Bay Area-based contractor generating $15 million in annual revenue into one of the nation's largest commercial interiors-focused general contractors, approaching $1 billion in annual revenue. Today, the company operates nine offices across California, Washington, and Illinois, partnering with leading organizations including Snowflake, Workday, Stripe, PwC, Figure AI, and Citizens Bank.

"These promotions reflect Skyline's commitment to investing in exceptional leaders who can support our clients, employee-owners, and our overall growth strategy," said David Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Construction. "Rene, Adam, and Dustin have each played an important role in strengthening our operations, developing our people, and positioning Skyline for continued success."

Rene Olivo, COO

As Chief Operating Officer, Rene Olivo will oversee construction operations nationally, along with key corporate functions including construction technology, legal, HR, and IT. Since joining Skyline in 2020, he has helped strengthen operational consistency, leadership development, and strategic growth initiatives.

Adam Chelini, President, California

Adam Chelini will lead operations across Northern and Southern California. Over his 20-plus years with Skyline, he has helped build the teams, systems, and client relationships that have fueled the company's growth. In his new role, he will focus on expanding Skyline's presence across California and developing future leaders.

Dustin Johnson, Director of Operations, Southern California

Dustin Johnson will oversee Southern California operations, leading regional teams and supporting continued growth throughout the market. He has played a key role in strengthening Skyline's presence across the region and delivering complex projects for clients.

About Skyline Construction

Skyline Construction is a 100% employee-owned commercial interior general contractor specializing in sophisticated and complex tenant improvements. Operating throughout California, Washington, and Illinois, Skyline partners with leading organizations to deliver innovative spaces that support collaboration, attract talent, and drive business success.

SOURCE Skyline Construction