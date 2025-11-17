SKYLINE DEVELOPERS' 18W55 WELCOMES RESIDENTS IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN

Ultra-Luxury Rental by Morris Adjmi Architects Ushers

New Era of High-End Midtown Living Along Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilf Family's Skyline Developers today announced the official opening of 18W55, an ultra-luxury boutique rental tower just off Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by the acclaimed Morris Adjmi Architects, the 25-story building is now welcoming residents and available for immediate occupancy following its September leasing launch. A first-of-its-kind rental in the coveted Fifth Avenue corridor, 18W55 has seen strong activity, underscoring the vitality of New York City's high-end rental market.

Exterior view of 18W55, Skyline Developers' new ultra-luxury rental tower designed by Morris Adjmi Architects (Credit: Streetsense)

"Welcoming our first residents marks an exciting milestone for 18W55," said Orin Wilf, principal of Skyline Developers. "Since launching, the response has been tremendous from both New Yorkers and international renters who recognize the rarity of an ultra-luxury rental in this part of Midtown. As residents move in, 18W55 is exceeding expectations as a vibrant, design-forward address redefining what it means to rent in Manhattan."

Adjacent to Billionaires' Row, 18W55 introduces 97 condominium-quality residences and is approximately 25% leased.

"The building is attracting discerning renters who value condominium-level finishes and a full-service residential experience in the heart of Midtown," said John Barbato, Associate Real Estate Broker of Compass. "Its location, service, and attention to detail define 18W55 as one of New York's premier rental addresses."

Residences range from studios to three-bedroom apartments, including several full-floor penthouses, blending timeless design with modern functionality. Seventeen residences feature private terraces, and all interiors showcase Morris Adjmi Architects' signature craftsmanship. With its refined limestone and bronze-toned façade, double-height window bays, and contextual detailing, 18W55 reinterprets classic Midtown motifs through a modern lens.

Coinciding with immediate occupancy, 18W55 unveiled a one-bedroom model residence styled by boutique interior design firm Urban Casa. Now available to tour, the home showcases a chic hotel-inspired design, drawing inspiration from 18W55's elevated finishes to create a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere.

18W55 features a 10,000-square-foot suite of lifestyle amenities and services, granting residents access to one of the most robust offerings at a Manhattan rental, included in the monthly rent. Managed by LIVunLtd, amenities span multiple floors and include a two-story fitness center with private training studios, private cinema, golf simulator and entertainment suite, social lounge, and a two-story co-working suite with private meeting rooms. Additional conveniences include a 24-hour attended lobby, above-grade storage, and more.

Ideally situated on West 55th Street just off Fifth Avenue, 18W55 offers residents a prime Midtown address blending energy, elegance, and convenience. Located on the same block as the famed Peninsula New York Hotel and St. Regis New York, 18W55 is moments from MoMA, Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and Fifth Avenue's world-class retail and dining. Residents also enjoy direct access to Midtown's major business districts, Grand Central, and multiple subway lines, including the E/M trains.

Pricing starts at $4,945 for studios and reaches up to $35,000 for a full-floor three-bedroom penthouse. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://18w55.com/ or call the leasing team at 212-258-5903.

About Skyline Developers

Established in 1999, Skyline Developers brings the Wilf family's decades of real estate expertise to the world's largest and most dynamic market. As the NYC affiliate of Garden Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held real estate firms, Skyline quickly emerged as a leader in luxury development and was among the first to introduce upscale living to the Financial District. Today, Skyline Developers' portfolio includes acclaimed condominiums, a distinguished collection of residential rental towers, and premier office and retail properties throughout Manhattan. Visit https://skylinedevelopers.com/.

