Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results

Making it easy for HR professionals to administer, manage, and demonstrate the success of their leadership development programs is a core value proposition of Skyline G and C4X. In alignment with this, we launched our new geo tracking feature allowing C4X administrators to visually track participants no matter where they are in the world – making it easy to identify where individuals and cohorts are and what they are achieving.

Skyline G is proud to be able to provide real time data and metrics that show the individual and business results of our leadership coaching programs in alignment with the Kirkpatrick/Phillips training evaluation models. Skyline G's C4X leadership coaching technology programs average a 90%+ satisfaction rating for leaders (the average satisfaction rating for leadership development programs is 35%).

"Skyline was the first to bring leadership coaching technology to the market in 2012 and we are excited that we continue to lead the industry by bringing innovation and results driven features to our customers. C4X– offers a proven methodology for leadership development (not just supporting content that can be found on the web) combined with 1:1 leadership coaching," Shares Milo Sindell, Skyline G President.

Skyline Group is the leading provider of scalable leadership solutions. Learn more at: skylineg.com and c4x.com

