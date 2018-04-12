Skyline Reports Third Quarter And First Nine Months Results

ELKHART, Ind., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, Skyline Corporation (NYSE American: SKY) ("Skyline" or the "Corporation") reported the following results:
- Net sales of $57,978,000, an increase of 12.3% over net sales of $51,640,000 in the year ago quarter. The current quarter included approximately $5,000,000 of homes constructed to Federal Emergency Management Agency ("FEMA") specifications that were sold to an authorized FEMA contractor. The year ago quarter included net sales of $7,573,000 attributable to the Elkhart, Indiana and Mansfield, Texas facilities which closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
- Operating income for fiscal 2018 was $1,233,000 as compared to an operating loss of $2,362,000 for fiscal 2017. Current year operating income includes $1,013,000 in non-recurring costs associated with the pending merger with Champion Enterprise Holdings, LLC ("Champion"). The prior year's operating loss included a $945,000 loss, excluding corporate overhead allocation, attributable to the Elkhart and Mansfield facilities.
- Net income for fiscal 2018 was $1,218,000 as compared to a net loss of $2,447,000 for fiscal 2017. On a basic per share basis, net income was $.15 as compared to a net loss of $.29 for year ago quarter.
For the nine months of fiscal 2018, the Corporation reported the following results:
- Net sales of $174,205,000, an approximate 1.6 percent decrease from net sales of $177,042,000 in the year ago period. The first nine months of fiscal 2017 included net sales of $20,866,000 attributable to the Elkhart, Indiana and Mansfield, Texas facilities.
- Operating income for fiscal 2018 was $5,988,000 as compared to an operating loss of $2,041,000 for fiscal 2017. Current year operating income includes a $702,000 net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment, and $1,203,000 in non-recurring costs associated with the pending merger with Champion. Prior year's operating loss included a $3,462,000 loss, excluding corporate overhead allocation, attributable to the Elkhart and Mansfield facilities.
- Net income for fiscal 2018 was $5,789,000 as compared to a net loss of $2,298,000 for fiscal 2017. On a basic per share basis, net income was $.69 as compared to a net loss of $.27 for the year ago quarter.
|
Skyline Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 4, 2018
|
May 31, 2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash
|
$ 14,090
|
$ 11,384
|
Accounts receivable
|
14,345
|
12,751
|
Inventories
|
13,046
|
12,233
|
Workers' compensation security deposit
|
800
|
371
|
Other current assets
|
820
|
563
|
Total Current Assets
|
43,101
|
37,302
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost:
|
Land
|
2,016
|
2,965
|
Buildings and improvements
|
36,092
|
35,368
|
Machinery and equipment
|
16,715
|
16,364
|
54,823
|
54,697
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
44,191
|
43,721
|
10,632
|
10,976
|
Other Assets
|
4,705
|
7,366
|
Total Assets
|
$ 58,438
|
$ 55,644
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
$ 5,240
|
$ 3,861
|
Accrued salaries and wages
|
3,350
|
3,530
|
Accrued marketing programs
|
3,306
|
1,986
|
Accrued warranty
|
3,811
|
4,757
|
Customer deposits
|
1,480
|
1,880
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
2,342
|
2,371
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
19,529
|
18,385
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
Deferred compensation expense
|
4,801
|
4,848
|
Accrued warranty
|
2,800
|
2,800
|
Life insurance loans
|
-
|
4,312
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
7,601
|
11,960
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock, $.0277 par value, 15,000,000 shares
|
authorized; issued 11,217,144 shares
|
312
|
312
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
5,391
|
5,171
|
Retained earnings
|
91,349
|
85,560
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,825,900 shares
|
(65,744)
|
(65,744)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
31,308
|
25,299
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$58,438
|
$ 55,644
|
Skyline Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
Consolidated Income Statements
For the Three-Months and Nine-Months Ended March 4, 2018 and February 28, 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three-Months Ended
|
Nine-Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATIONS
|
Net sales
|
$ 57,978
|
$ 51,640
|
$174,205
|
$177,042
|
Cost of sales
|
49,832
|
48,421
|
149,762
|
162,013
|
Gross profit
|
8,146
|
3,219
|
24,443
|
15,029
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
6,913
|
5,581
|
19,157
|
17,070
|
Net gain on sale of property, plant and
|
equipment
|
-
|
-
|
702
|
-
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,233
|
(2,362)
|
5,988
|
(2,041)
|
Interest expense
|
(15)
|
(85)
|
(199)
|
(257)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 1,218
|
$ (2,447)
|
$ 5,789
|
$ (2,298)
|
Basic income (loss) per share
|
$ .15
|
$ (.29)
|
$ .69
|
$ (.27)
|
Diluted income (loss) per share
|
$ .14
|
$ (.29)
|
$ .68
|
$ (.27)
|
Weighted average number of common
|
shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
8,391,244
|
8,391,244
|
8,391,244
|
8,391,244
|
Diluted
|
8,627,332
|
8,391,244
|
8,574,146
|
8,391,244
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyline-reports-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-results-300629114.html
SOURCE Skyline Corporation
Share this article