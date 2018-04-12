Skyline Reports Third Quarter And First Nine Months Results

News provided by

Skyline Corporation

17:30 ET

ELKHART, Ind., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, Skyline Corporation (NYSE American: SKY) ("Skyline" or the "Corporation") reported the following results:

  • Net sales of $57,978,000, an increase of 12.3% over net sales of $51,640,000 in the year ago quarter. The current quarter included approximately $5,000,000 of homes constructed to Federal Emergency Management Agency ("FEMA") specifications that were sold to an authorized FEMA contractor. The year ago quarter included net sales of $7,573,000 attributable to the Elkhart, Indiana and Mansfield, Texas facilities which closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
  • Operating income for fiscal 2018 was $1,233,000 as compared to an operating loss of $2,362,000 for fiscal 2017. Current year operating income includes $1,013,000 in non-recurring costs associated with the pending merger with Champion Enterprise Holdings, LLC ("Champion"). The prior year's operating loss included a $945,000 loss, excluding corporate overhead allocation, attributable to the Elkhart and Mansfield facilities.
  • Net income for fiscal 2018 was $1,218,000 as compared to a net loss of $2,447,000 for fiscal 2017. On a basic per share basis, net income was $.15 as compared to a net loss of $.29 for year ago quarter.

For the nine months of fiscal 2018, the Corporation reported the following results:

  • Net sales of $174,205,000, an approximate 1.6 percent decrease from net sales of $177,042,000 in the year ago period.  The first nine months of fiscal 2017 included net sales of $20,866,000 attributable to the Elkhart, Indiana and Mansfield, Texas facilities.
  • Operating income for fiscal 2018 was $5,988,000 as compared to an operating loss of $2,041,000 for fiscal 2017. Current year operating income includes a $702,000 net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment, and $1,203,000 in non-recurring costs associated with the pending merger with Champion. Prior year's operating loss included a $3,462,000 loss, excluding corporate overhead allocation, attributable to the Elkhart and Mansfield facilities.
  • Net income for fiscal 2018 was $5,789,000 as compared to a net loss of $2,298,000 for fiscal 2017. On a basic per share basis, net income was $.69 as compared to a net loss of $.27 for the year ago quarter.

Skyline Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)





March 4, 2018

May 31, 2017

(Unaudited)

Current Assets:


Cash

$  14,090

$  11,384

Accounts receivable

14,345

12,751

Inventories

13,046

12,233

Workers' compensation security deposit

800

371

Other current assets

820

563




Total Current Assets

43,101

37,302




Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost:


Land

2,016

2,965

Buildings and improvements

36,092

35,368

Machinery and equipment

16,715

16,364

54,823

54,697

Less accumulated depreciation

44,191

43,721

10,632

10,976




Other Assets

4,705

7,366




Total Assets

$  58,438

$  55,644




Current Liabilities:


Accounts payable, trade

$    5,240

$    3,861

Accrued salaries and wages

3,350

3,530

Accrued marketing programs

3,306

1,986

Accrued warranty

3,811

4,757

Customer deposits

1,480

1,880

Other accrued liabilities

2,342

2,371




Total Current Liabilities

19,529

18,385




Long-Term Liabilities:


Deferred compensation expense

4,801

4,848

Accrued warranty

2,800

2,800

Life insurance loans

-

4,312

Total Long-Term Liabilities

7,601

11,960




Shareholders' Equity:


Common stock, $.0277 par value, 15,000,000 shares


authorized; issued 11,217,144 shares

312

312

Additional paid-in capital

5,391

5,171

Retained earnings

91,349

85,560

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,825,900 shares

(65,744)

(65,744)

Total Shareholders' Equity

31,308

25,299




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$58,438

$ 55,644

Skyline Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

Consolidated Income Statements

For the Three-Months and Nine-Months Ended March 4, 2018 and February 28, 2017

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three-Months Ended

Nine-Months Ended

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

OPERATIONS






Net sales

$ 57,978

$  51,640

$174,205

$177,042

Cost of sales

49,832

48,421

149,762

162,013

Gross profit

8,146

3,219

24,443

15,029

Selling and administrative expenses

6,913

5,581

19,157

17,070

Net gain on sale of property, plant and






equipment

-

-

702

-

Operating income (loss)

1,233

(2,362)

5,988

(2,041)

Interest expense

(15)

(85)

(199)

(257)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$    1,218

$  (2,447)

$     5,789

$  (2,298)

Basic income (loss) per share

$        .15

$      (.29)

$         .69

$      (.27)

Diluted income (loss) per share

$        .14

$      (.29)

$         .68

$      (.27)

Weighted average number of common






shares outstanding:






Basic

8,391,244

8,391,244

8,391,244

8,391,244

Diluted

8,627,332

8,391,244

8,574,146

8,391,244








 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyline-reports-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-results-300629114.html

SOURCE Skyline Corporation

Related Links

http:///www.skylinecorp.com

Also from this source

Jan 23, 2018, 19:00 ET Skyline and Champion Home Builders to Host Conference Call on...

Jan 11, 2018, 17:30 ET Skyline Reports Second Quarter And First Half Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Skyline Reports Third Quarter And First Nine Months Results

News provided by

Skyline Corporation

17:30 ET