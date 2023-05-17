Skyline Therapeutics Brings Multiple Data Presentations to ASGCT 2023

News provided by

Skyline Therapeutics

17 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Therapeutics, an innovation-driven gene therapy company dedicated to developing unique and novel solutions to address unmet needs in rare and severe diseases, is showcasing multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting.

Skyline's presentation at ASGCT highlights preclinical study results of four innovative AAV gene therapy programs, which validated the potency of the Company's proprietary capDRIVE® AAV technology platform for capsid discovery, transgene design and vector engineering. The presentation also introduces a novel cell line platform, an integral and essential component of Skyline's in-house-built, robust AAV production platform. These platforms play a vital role in advancing the development of pioneering AAV gene therapies.

Skyline's ASGCT presentations include:

Development of SKG0106 Vector for the Effective, Safe and Durable Treatment of Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration
Poster Number: 1175
Presentation Date: May 18, 2023

SKG0106 is a Promising Gene Therapy Vector with Great Therapeutic Potential for the Treatment of Patients with Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration
Poster Number: 1335
Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

SKG0201: A Next Generation Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Better Efficacy and Safety Profile
Poster Number: 1543
Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

A Robust AAV Production Platform with a Novel 293 Cell Line
Poster Number: 1317
Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

AAV Vector SKG0301 Exhibits Therapeutic Potential in a Pompe Mouse Model
Poster Number: 1612
Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

Efficacy of SKG0402 Gene Therapy in Fabry Disease Mouse Models
Poster Number: 1506
Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

About Skyline Therapeutics

Skyline Therapeutics is an innovation-driven clinical stage gene therapy company dedicated to developing unique and novel solutions to address unmet needs in rare and severe diseases. Our cutting-edge adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform comprises multiple proprietary technologies for capsid discovery, transgene design and vector engineering. Combining our AAV expertise with robust in-house process and analytical development, and GMP manufacturing for clinical-grade plasmid and viral vector production, we are advancing a diverse pipeline of gene therapies for ocular, neurological, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Our lead programs, with significant therapeutic potential as validated by rigorous preclinical studies, are now in first-in-human clinical trials, bringing us closer to providing life-changing therapies to patients in need. Skyline Therapeutics has established global presence for research, development, regulatory, and manufacturing in Shanghai and Hangzhou, China, and Boston, MA, USA. www.skytx.com

About ASGCT

The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) is a professional non-profit medical and scientific organization dedicated to the understanding, development and application of gene, related cell and nucleic acid therapies, as well as promotion of professional and public education in the field. With more than 5,000 members in the US and worldwide, ASGCT is the largest association of individuals involved in gene and cell therapy research. To learn more about ASGCT, visit its official website www.asgct.org

SOURCE Skyline Therapeutics

Also from this source

Skyline Therapeutics to Present at the ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.