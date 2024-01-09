SkylineDx Announces Grant of European Patent and Advances in Melanoma Diagnosis and Treatment

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative diagnostics company focused on the research and development of molecular diagnostics, is excited to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted European Patent No. 3827101, marking a groundbreaking advancement in the field of cancer diagnostics and personalized treatment.

This patent introduces innovative approaches to classify and treat individuals afflicted with primary cutaneous melanoma based on the expression levels of gene expression signature , providing the foundation for highly precise diagnosis and personalized treatment plans.

Dharminder Chahal, CEO of SkylineDx, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "Obtaining the European Patent is a testament to SkylineDx's commitment to advancing the field of melanoma diagnosis and treatment. It is a recognition of the important work that our team is doing in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. Our innovative methods for classifying and treating primary cutaneous melanoma represent a significant leap forward in providing personalized care for patients. We are proud to contribute to the improvement of patient outcomes and the advancement of medical research."

The significance of this patent lies not only in its scientific innovations but in its potential to improve the lives of individuals faces with primary cutaneous melanoma. SkylineDx's dedication to pushing the boundaries of melanoma research and patient care shines through in this remarkable achievement.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology and inflammatory diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. SkylineDx is headquartered in Rotterdam. the Netherlands, complemented by a U.S. base of operations and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego California, USA. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

