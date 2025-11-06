SkylineDx Wins 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Award for "Diagnostics Company of the Year"

Award recognizes SkylineDx's commitment to developing quality diagnostics that support clinicians and patients in optimizing personalized treatment plans

Annual Biotech Breakthrough Award Program recognizes inventions in life sciences and biotechnology around the world

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative diagnostics company specializing in the research and development of molecular diagnostics for oncology, and inflammatory and infectious diseases, today announced it has been selected as "Diagnostics Company of the Year" in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program for its portfolio of genomic assay tests, including the Merlin CP-GEP Test for cutaneous melanoma and SKY92 test for multiple myeloma.

"At SkylineDx, we're not just developing diagnostics – we're changing how patients and doctors navigate critical treatment decisions together," said Dharminder Chahal, CEO of SkylineDx. "Thank you to BioTech Breakthrough for this award, further validating our mission to improve patient quality of life by enabling them to benefit from personal insights at the genomic level of their disease, and helping all involved to make informed choices at pivotal moments in a patient's life"

The Merlin CP-GEP Test is a genomic assay that guides disease management decisions across all stages of melanoma and is available commercially in the U.S. and Europe. The Merlin GP-GEP Test combines clinicopathologic factors with gene expression analysis to assess a patient's risk of melanoma metastases. SkylineDx recently published a landmark study in JAMA Surgery validating Merlin CP-GEP Test's ability to accurately stratify melanoma patients by sentinel node metastasis risk, making it a necessary addition to standard of care guidelines. Merlin CP-GEP Test was developed in partnership with the Mayo Clinic and is used by clinicians throughout the United States, including leading oncology academic centers.

For more information about The Merlin GP-GEP Test visit: www.merlinmelanomatest.com.

"SkylineDx's diagnostic solutions address a fundamental healthcare challenge," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. "When melanoma is diagnosed, determining whether cancer cells have spread impacts treatment plans and patient survival. Patients need improved diagnostic systems to get the right treatments as soon as possible. SkylineDx's multifaceted approach to molecular diagnostics, combined with its track record of translating academic discoveries into commercially viable products with high clinical utility, makes it our pick for 'Diagnostics Company of the Year' – SkylineDx bridges the gap between scientific innovation and effective healthcare solutions."

SkylineDx delivers molecular diagnostic testing by translating biomarker research into a tangible molecular assay. Before a new molecular biomarker enters the company's R&D programs, it is extensively evaluated in a dedicated STRIX (Systematic, Translational R&D Workflow, building on Integrated Expertise) Program. Interdisciplinary teams search, screen, and evaluate hundreds of high-potential biomarkers a year, selecting the most promising.

The company's programs include Falcon, unveiling new, detailed insights into the molecular, biological, and clinical nature of melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and other aspects of skin cancer. Panthera Program focuses on hematological malignancies and cancers that develop in blood cells. The Panthera program's SKY92 test was developed in partnership with Erasmus MC. Meanwhile, Delphia focuses on Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases, such as Kawasaki disease.

BioTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe. The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world's top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research and development of molecular diagnostics in oncology, and inflammatory and infectious diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, SkylineDx maintains a strong U.S. presence with a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego, California, and a nationwide commercial service organization that ensures full operational support across the U.S. market. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

