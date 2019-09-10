SkylineG Celebrates 7 Years of Pioneering Scalable Leadership Development, and the Results are in!

84% leader satisfaction;

100% of leaders reporting increased skill development for all competencies chosen; and

96% of leaders reporting seeing an increase in skill development.

Inspired from our decades of working with companies to develop their leaders, and from seeing the impact of traditional 1:1 coaching and the opportunity to provide coaching to a much wider audience, we sought to find a better way.

One of the biggest challenges for companies seeking to coach many people is inconsistency in what the leader is learning and how a coach coaches. C4X solves these problems by providing a coaching methodology and roadmap for leadership behavior change that is consistent and scalable.

Only Skyline G's C4X offers the methodology, proprietary content, process, skill-development tracking, and measurable results. No other company offers this. Nobody.

Over the course of the last seven years, thousands of leaders have experienced C4X, and have learned, grown and reached new levels of personal and professional success. The results range from promotions and raises to professional fulfillment and a clearer sense of purpose.

Companies who have deployed Skyline G's C4X solution have experienced measurable skill improvement and return on their leadership investment. They have correlated C4X to not only individual behavioral transformation, but also company impact and results.

