Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest

Located 25 minutes from San Francisco airport, Skylonda Lodge is a closed and private facility. Skylonda Lodge has a long history in Woodside, CA. With a past 5 star rating on TripAdvisor and a feature in Travel+Leisure hailed as one of "The Last of the Lodges: 25 American Greats," this "nirvana in the redwoods" has hosted many celebrities including Barbra Streisand, Robin Williams, and Cameron Diaz. Skylonda Lodge's wellness concept and renovations was imagined by developer and new owner of the property, Ray Blatt. Blatt brought a new perspective and a high level of design to the space by restoring the unique combination of indoor and outdoor activities, pampering spa services and impeccable cuisine. "Bringing a new energy and focus to Skylonda Lodge is something that is really needed in today's fast paced lifestyle. Our food is medicine for the mind, body and soul." - said Blatt.

Skylonda Lodge has tapped Dr. Gabrielle Pelicci, Mind Body Medicine and Holistic Health Professor, to design and oversee their new signature program. Dr. Pelicci brings more than 15 years of experience in the wellness industry and more than a decade of teaching experience at top universities to Skylonda Lodge. The 4-day and 7-day retreats are an ideal structure to transform the body, increase energy and elevate wellbeing. The Skylonda Program focuses on exercises and activities that boost metabolism, support healthy weight loss and prevent aging-related decline in the body and mind. Skylonda Lodge retreats will be available beginning on June 25, 2018.

Guests of Skylonda Lodge will experience a deeply personalized program that includes individualized assessments and consultations designed to help achieve their fitness and health goals. The physical part of the program involves hiking, yoga, movement and fitness classes with massage and mindfulness to support improvement. The methodology of the program integrates digital detox, reconnecting with self and others, and achieving happiness, the true goal of a living a fulfilled life. All guests will dine on healthy cuisine sourced from local organic farms professionally prepared by a top chef as part of the program. Whether it's merely shutting down a smartphone or finding blissful peace on meditative forest walks, guests can indulge in a luxury environment to slow down and engage all of the senses. Upon completion of the program, guests are physically energized, emotionally connected, mentally focused and fully engaged in work and life.

Retreat pricing includes all accommodations, meals, activities and amenities and ranges from $3500-3800 for the 4-day program and $6500-7500 for the 7-day program. More information about the retreat experiences are available at SkylondaLodge.com

