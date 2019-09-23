SKYMAGIC Deliver a Stunning Drone Show for Lune Rouge Entertainment's 'Infinity Ball' in Yokohama, Japan

The Infinity Ball – Between Earth and Sky was imagined by Lune Rouge Entertainment to launch their début in Japan. The mesmerising weekend told a unique story that was driven by emotion. Infinity Ball was a spectacular drone and contemporary dance show complete with live music. 15,000 visitors saw the show, which was presented over 3 nights in Yokohama.

SKYMAGIC were invited by Lune Rouge Entertainment to design and collaborate on a bespoke series of performances at Red Brick Warehouse in Yokohama. It was the first time that SKYMAGIC have flown in close proximity to dancers and created a performance that physically animates the movement and emotion of the performers routine in the sky. Collaborating with Lune Rouge Entertainment, SKYMAGIC worked closely to create the different scenes that would best tell the story of the Infinity Ball in a way that was both dramatic and powerful, showcasing the perfect mix of dance and technology.

The show was specifically designed to captivate the audience and create power, drama and raw emotion in keeping with the overall theme of magic and mystery at the Infinity Ball. The unique performances spoke perfectly to the 'between earth and sky' concept, allowing the story of Lo and the dancers to be told on a new platform – the sky.

SKYMAGIC's Creative Director Patrick O'Mahony said, "It was a pleasure to return to Yokohama and collaborate with Lune Rouge Entertainment's fantastic team. It was a creatively and logistically challenging show, however by working side by side with our collaborators we were able to deliver a truly unique drone performance. Credit again to our amazing live delivery team who worked tirelessly to pull this off! "

SKYMAGIC's Live Operations Director Chiew Soon Hooi said, "There are inherent challenges with operating in a wide range of different environments and locations around the world. Every site is different and new with conditions not always within our control. This means that both our logistics and operator teams need to be dynamic and creative in responding to the working environment to ensure that visually spectacular, yet ultimately safe, activations are achieved for all our clients and audiences."

ABOUT SKYMAGIC

SKYMAGIC is one of the world's leading performance drone companies. We are a team of pioneers, voyagers and storytellers. We are international. We are risk averse.



Our diverse team has over 15 years' experience within the global entertainment industry and UAV swarm technology. We work with clients to unlock the most creative approach to telling their stories. Whether we are working within a busy show environment or taking centre stage and flying solo the story and how we help tell it remains at the heart of what we do.



Our customised fleet of dynamic, autonomously flown outdoor and indoor drones are each mounted with a full RGB pixel and deployed via a single ground control station across our proprietary, state-of-the-art flight software. Launched high into the night sky or within an enclosed venue, our swarm formation performance drones execute a range of stunning 3D displays and mesmerising choreographic sequences to dazzling effect.

SKYMAGIC are committed to discovering new destinations, new clients and making new friends. However at the heart of it all is story telling - helping clients engage with their audiences in the most creative and compelling way possible.

Notes to Editors

SKYMAGIC has offices in both the United Kingdom & Singapore

& SKYMAGIC website : www.skymagic.show

SKYMAGIC's social handles are @skymagic.show (Instagram) @skymagic0420 (Twitter) @ Sky Magic ( Facebook)

About Lune Rouge Entertainment

Lune Rouge Entertainment rallies industry experts and seasoned artists around innovative tech and artistic projects. It develops highly immersive entertainment experiences and explores new creative horizons through projects in Quebec and abroad. Lune Rouge Entertainment is an entity of the Montreal Company, Lune Rouge.

SOURCE SkyMagic Live