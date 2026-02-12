SkyMD Launches SkyMD Therapy Online, Expanding Online Therapy Services Across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyMD today announced the launch of SkyMD Therapy Online , now available to residents across the entire state of New Mexico. The new service provides online therapy services including individual therapy, couples therapy, and family therapy through a secure virtual platform.

With growing demand for accessible mental health care, many New Mexicans face long travel times, limited provider availability, and scheduling challenges. SkyMD Therapy Online addresses these barriers by offering convenient, confidential therapy online connecting residents throughout New Mexico with experienced clinicians from the privacy of home.

"Access to high-quality online therapy should not depend on where someone lives," said Russell Calame, LPC-MHSP, I, Online Therapist, at SkyMD. "Our platform ensures individuals and families across New Mexico can connect with licensed online therapists for therapy for depression , therapy for anxiety , trauma support , relationship issues, and more without the obstacles that often delay care."

Comprehensive Online Therapy Services Across New Mexico

SkyMD Therapy Online includes:

Individual Therapy – Personalized support tailored to emotional wellness and personal growth

Couples Therapy – Structured guidance to improve communication and strengthen relationships

Family Therapy – Collaborative sessions to improve family dynamics and resolve conflict

In addition to these core services, SkyMD also offers specialized care including:

Patients seeking therapy for depression or therapy for anxiety can schedule appointments directly online and receive structured treatment plans tailored to their needs.

Expanding Access to Care in New Mexico

New Mexico's geography can make in-person appointments difficult to maintain. By offering online therapy services statewide, SkyMD increases access to care for residents in both urban and rural communities.

SkyMD Therapy Online is designed to support continuity of care while maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality.

About SkyMD

We believe everyone deserves to feel confident in their skin and at peace in their mind. Our mission is to bring licensed therapists and expert dermatologists to you 24/7, with care that fits your life, not the other way around. At SkyMD, we're redefining what it means to care for yourself inside and out.

As a national telehealth platform, we connect patients with board-certified dermatologists and licensed therapists through secure video and messaging, offering personalized treatment and ongoing support from anywhere, at any time.

Whether you're managing acne, anxiety, or anything in between, our mission is simple: make expert care accessible, affordable, and deeply personal. With SkyMD, you get more than a diagnosis, you get a dedicated care team that listens, guides, and follows through.

For more information about SkyMD Therapy Online, visit https://therapy-online.skymd.com or call (505) 303-4747.

