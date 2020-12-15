SKYMINT - Michigan's Leading Cannabis Retailer - Brings Largest Selection Of Premium Cannabis Products To Flint's Flowering Recreational Market

"Flint is very dear to my heart, because it's where I grew up and was raised," said Summer Ransom-Cleveland, SKYMINT's President of Retail. "Opening our doors to Flint's recreational consumer base kicks off a new economic era in Flint, allowing us to have an even greater impact on rebuilding Flint's economy with millions of dollars in tax revenue flowing into the local and state governments over the coming years."

Ransom-Cleveland, who joined SKYMINT after having completed the design of over 200 Urban Outfitter stores across North America, brought her signature light and airy Scandinavian touch to the Flint location, in January 2020, with the recreational consumer in mind. As with all SKYMINT dispensaries, the Flint store holds a meaning beyond mere retail.

"Not only was Flint home to Michael Thompson, the Flint resident who has been incarcerated for cannabis since 1994 and for whose clemency SKYMINT continues to ardently advocate," Ransom-Cleveland says, "but it's a city that deserves national attention for the good things that happen here. Ensuring that this store is as beautiful and pleasurable to visit as it can possibly be is one small gift to this community."

Adds SKYMINT's CEO Jeff Radway, "Core to our ethos at SKYMINT is social justice, uplifting community, and ushering in a modern era of cannabis through an elevated retail shopping experience which encourages browsing, education, and discovery. All of these pillars are reflected in every aspect of our SKYMINT locations, including Flint, where we proudly offer the highest discount in the state of 25% to medical patients."

In addition to the 25% discount medical cardholders can expect, SKYMINT Flint offers a 15% discount to veterans on all THC products.

By expanding its operational footprint to include Flint's recreational consumers – especially during the holiday season – SKYMINT welcomes an opportunity to increase its collective support of Feeding America.

This holiday season, SKYMINT Flint joins SKYMINT'S 10 other retail stores statewide in hosting a digital donation drive in support of Feeding America's work to fight food insecurity in Michigan. According to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, food insecurity has quadrupled during the last eight months of the pandemic. As a leading anti-hunger nonprofit, Feeding America sustains more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries across the country. To aid their efforts, in-store and online customers can easily make donations to SKYMINT's digital food drive by scanning QR codes at the SKYMINT Flint register or by visiting skymint.com.

SKYMINT Flint invites all new customers to receive a complimentary bag of Jolly edibles with a $20 purchase through Dec. 31. 'Tis the Season to be Jolly.

Opening day specials include:

Complimentary coffee from Fireside Coffee Co. and cookies from CRUST Bakery

Bring a friend and both guests receive 50% off one item (accessories not included)

Spend $100 , get $30 off + free pre-roll

, get off + free pre-roll Spend $200 , get $70 off + 1 free pre-roll and Jolly edible bag

, get off + 1 free pre-roll and Jolly edible bag Spend $300 , get $120 off + 1 free pre-roll and Jolly edible bag

In addition, SKYMINT has put together holiday bundles to help shoppers find the perfect gifts for the cannabis fans in their lives. The top curated arrangements - Sleep, Stress Relief and For Mama - range in price from $65 to $100 and contain everything needed to help anyone looking for a little reprieve from the craziness of the holiday season and 2020, in particular.

SKYMINT Flint

4405 W. Pierson Rd.

Flint, MI 48504

(810) 275-1805

[email protected]

Open:

Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

ABOUT SKYMINT:

SKYMINT is Michigan's leading premium cannabis retailer, operating eleven dispensaries around the state. The company is elevating the way people think about cannabis with each location featuring an inviting atmosphere and discovery-driven retail experience. As purveyors of exceptional cannabis, SKYMINT offers medical patients and recreational customers a variety of superior products for daily wellness, healing and just getting high on life.

In an effort to keep customers and team members safe, SKYMINT will continue to offer convenient online ordering for curbside pickup service. Customers can place their orders at www.skymint.com .

SOURCE SKYMINT Brands