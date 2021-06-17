SKYMINT - Michigan's Leading Cannabis Retailer - Brings Largest Storefront To Big Rapids

"SKYMINT Big Rapids represents the culmination of our promise to create a vibe-enhanced retail experience that brings consumers into our world and inspires them to want to stay and explore," says SKYMINT's President of Retail Summer Ransom-Cleveland , who until 2017 was the North America Visual Director for Urban Outfitters. "SKYMINT doesn't just sell the best cannabis Michigan has to offer; we sell and curate a lifestyle that elevates the way people think and talk about cannabis. Beginning in Fall 2021, we look forward to hosting in-store community events that bring together the worlds of cannabis, fashion, food and music."

Featuring more than 60 brands — including the exclusive SKYMINT X DNA Genetics collection, North Cannabis™ gummies, as well as other curated lines such as Flower by Edie Parker , Lil Wayne's break-out Gkua , and Crude Boys - SKYMINT Big Rapids welcomes customers to sit and relax in its high-end SMOKE SHOP, enjoy vinyl records of beloved bands and music with historical ties to cannabis, and shop for vintage apparel. For those needing to grab and go, a SKYMINT EXPRESS fast-track check-out lane opens in August of 2021.

"We believe that happy plants make happy people and, to that end, we look forward to inspiring joy among the Big Rapids community by providing the largest selection available anywhere in Michigan of high-quality, sustainably harvested, and award-winning cannabis flower and pre-rolls. SKYMINT Big Rapids also carries a generously curated assortment of select edibles, concentrates, CBD products, vapes, and infusions. It's our goal to feature something for everyone as they continue on their journey towards a more joyful, health-forward life," says Laurie Gregory, SKYMINT Brands' Chief Brand and Product Officer.

Opening during Pride Month, SKYMINT Big Rapids joins the rest of the SKYMINT family in supporting the critical work of Fair and Equal Michigan , a nonprofit devoted to ensuring that every person in Michigan's LGBTQIA+ community has an equal chance at success. "Our mission is to change people's lives for the better," Gregory says, "and supporting the civil rights of all people in our community is a key component of that. We celebrate inclusivity and positivity and appreciate the opportunity to donate to nonprofits that are similarly aligned."

Throughout June, SKYMINT customers can give back to Fair and Equal Michigan by taking selfies against the in-store Pride backdrops at select SKYMINT locations; for every selfie posted to social media with the hashtag #skymintpride, SKYMINT will donate $2 to Fair and Equal Michigan.

SKYMINT Big Rapids has slated a ribbon cutting and preview event for dignitaries and members of the press on Thursday, June 17 at 9:30am; the grand opening takes place the following week on Saturday, June 26, and features discounts, surprises, and treats for all who attend.

SKYMINT Big Rapids

840 Clark St., Big Rapids, MI. 49307

Phone: +1 231 598 8940

Hours of Operation:

Sunday: 11am - 8pm

Monday - Wednesday: 10am - 8pm

Thursday - Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Online orders may be placed outside of normal business hours, to be picked up in store, curbside, or delivered during normal hours of operation. Delivery available in August.

ABOUT SKYMINT

Beginning operations in Fall 2018 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, SKYMINT is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest medical and recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities as well as SKYMINT Farms™, a 200-acre sungrown, sustainable farm, the company cultivates, processes, markets, distributes and sells a full range of branded cannabis products, including SKYMINT ™, North Cannabis™ , Jolly Edibles ™, the Two Joints ™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project , and SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS.™ Just as SKYMINT treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. SKYMINT™ products can be found at the company's 13 SKYMINT™ retail centers. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, SKYMINT™ has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life. Happy Plants. Happy People. Visit www.skymintbrands.com

