SKYMINT BRANDS™ -- Formerly Green Peak Innovations -- Joins Forces With DNA Genetics To Bring The World's Most Globally Awarded Flower Strains To Michigan With The Launch Of SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS™

"SKYMINT BRANDS and DNA Genetics share a similar brand ethos in that we are both on a mission to provide cannabis enthusiasts with the highest quality flower possible," says SKYMINT BRANDS CEO Jeff Radway. "All flower is not created equal, and DNA Genetics knows this better than anyone else, which is why our SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS ™ collaboration truly sets a high bar in Michigan."

Launching tomorrow, October 9, at all seven recreational SKYMINT locations throughout the state of Michigan, as well as select retail partners, SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS features a premium collection of seven of the most globally awarded and sought-after flower strains, including Bakers Delight and Ztrawberriez, as well as:

Clementine ⅛ Flower $70

1st Place, High Times Cannabis Cup 2019

1st Place, 710 Degree Cup

Kosher Kush ⅛ Flower $70

1st Place, High Times Cannabis Cup 2010

Top 10 Strain of the Year, High Times Cannabis Cup 2011

1st Place Milano Secret Cup 2018

People's Choice, Cannabis Cup Brazil 2016

LA Confidential ⅛ Flower $70

1st Place, High Times Cannabis Cup 2008

Chocolope ⅛ Flower $70

TEN 1st Place Awards, including 1st Place, High Times Cannabis Cup 2010

Strawberry Banana ⅛ Flower $70

1st Judges Choice, Cannabis Cup Brazil 2016

1st Place, High Times Socal Cup 2016

Certified as to provenance by DNA GENETICS, each seed was hand-chosen by founders Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni and farmed to perfection by SKYMINT cultivators. Two additional strains, Gelato Sorbet and Lemon Skunk, are still to be released by year's end, as are .7 gram pre-rolls.

"Each time we explore a potential collaboration, we look for the best possible partner in each market — and SKYMINT BRANDS is that partner for Michigan," says Don Morris, Co-Founder of DNA Genetics. "The extreme level of care, commitment, and innovation that SKYMINT BRANDS infuses into its cultivation and product brands inspires great confidence."

The SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS collaboration marks a new moment in Michigan's progressive cannabis market. Recreational cannabis only came online last December, and Michigan's industry has scaled rapidly, with SKYMINT a leader in that growth, establishing 10 dispensaries in seven months with two more planned to open this year.

Since its inception in 2018, SKYMINT BRANDS has dedicated itself to creating and curating premium-crafted cannabis brands, hand-grown with expert care to power a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, and recreational enjoyment. Joining SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS under the SKYMINT BRANDS umbrella are SKYMINT, North Cannabis™, Jolly Edibles™, and the Two Joints™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project.

"There's good cannabis, there's better cannabis, and then there's SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS," says Laurie Gregory, Chief Brand and Product Officer at SKYMINT BRANDS. "While all of our SKYMINT BRANDS are premium, the SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS collection delivers superior genetics, flavor, and effects for a consistent, elevated experience that's unparalleled. SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS is literally the best cannabis that our state has to offer, marking a high point for our brand — and for Michigan."

Adds Radway, "SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS embodies the three pillars that inspire our work at SKYMINT BRANDS: to elevate cannabis in Michigan and beyond; to cultivate stellar, premium brands; and to leverage our resources and position within the industry to change the world and our communities for the better."

The SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS launch coincides with the company's recent transition from its founding name - Green Peak Innovations - to SKYMINT BRANDS.

"SKYMINT BRANDS reflects our belief in the exponential potential of cannabis to revolutionize lives and inspire people everywhere to feel better, live better, do better, and create better. This collaboration is a perfect example of that aim. With access to the world's best cannabis, the SKY's the limit," says Gregory.

About SKYMINT BRANDS™

Beginning operations in Fall 2018, Skymint (formerly known as Green Peak Innovations) is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest medical and recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities, the company cultivates, processes, markets, distributes and sells a full range of branded cannabis products, including SKYMINT™, North Cannabis™, Jolly Edibles™, the Two Joints™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project , and SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS.™ Just as SKYMINT treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. SKYMINT™ products can be found at the company's SKYMINT™ provisioning centers and via retailers around Michigan through a robust wholesale network. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, SKYMINT™ has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life. SKYMINT™ inspires people everywhere to feel better, live better and do better. Learn more: www.skymint.com/dna-x-skymint/

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the "Powered by DNA" model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

