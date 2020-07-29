Skymint, Michigan's Leading Cannabis Retailer, Celebrates Expansion into Metro Detroit with July 30 Grand Opening of Skymint Hazel Park

"At the core of our philosophy lies the belief that cannabis has the power to change lives for the better. Our mission is to do the same whenever we join a community," said Green Peak Innovations CEO and co-founder, Jeff Radway. "With Skymint Hazel Park , we are fully committed to investing in, celebrating, and making a meaningful and lasting contribution to this incredible, self-made community, starting with our partnerships with Detroit Cookie Co. , Detroit Tray , and SMPLFD , as well as acclaimed Detroit musical artist and muralist, Sheefy McFly .

This August, McFly will adorn Skymint Hazel Park's exterior with an original artwork titled, "Strains Not Chains" that speaks to Skymint's ongoing advocacy work related to cannabis and restorative justice in Michigan (in collaboration with the Last Prisoner Project ). Skymint believes in the exponential potential of regulated cannabis to serve as a catalyst for social, economic and environmental change.

"One of the few street artists who have successfully crossed over to the international art scene, Sheefy McFly's work is a powerful example of how something once deemed 'counter-cultural' can become a fully-recognized, critically-embraced, and popularly-celebrated movement," explains Skymint's Chief Brand Officer, Laurie Gregory. "His human-centric murals inspire us to think differently, connect and feel good — and that's exactly our mission here at Skymint."

Since Skymint's first Michigan retail launch in 2019, the best-in-class dispensary brand has rapidly expanded its presence throughout the state, bringing residents increased access to the best product portfolio and Michigan-grown cannabis flower available. The stores' unique open-space retail concept encourages exploration, interaction and education so that visitors have an opportunity to learn about how cannabis can be a vital resource in creating life-changing experiences.

GPI is proud to be one of Michigan's largest cannabis employers with over 300 employees, many of whom were hired during the global economic downturn and unprecedented unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. GPI is dedicated to protecting its employees and customers. To that end, the company's Skymint sales floors will remain temporarily closed as they continue following the Center for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.

All stores are currently open for fast and easy online ordering and curbside pick-up. Skymint welcomes customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Forthcoming, all stores will be reopening sales floors in August, in addition to launching delivery services across Skymint locations in August and September 2020. Please visit skymint.com .

#Happypeoplemakehappyplants and #Happyplantsmakehappypeople

For more information, visit greenpeakinnovations.com .

About Green Peak Innovations

Beginning operations in Fall 2018, Green Peak Innovations is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest medical and recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities, the company cultivates, processes, markets and distributes a full range of branded cannabis products, including Skymint™, North Cannabis™, Jolly Edibles™, and the Two Joints™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project. Just as GPI treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. GPI products can be found at the company's Skymint™ provisioning centers and via the North and Jolly Edibles brands, and retailers around Michigan through a robust wholesale network. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, Green Peak has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life.

Green Peak Innovations inspires people everywhere to feel better, live better and do better.

SOURCE Green Peak Innovations

Related Links

https://www.greenpeakinnovations.com

