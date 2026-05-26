Skymizer and VIA NEXT Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation AI Inference Infrastructure and Chiplet Integration Ecosystem

Partnership Focuses on AI Inference Infrastructure, Advanced Packaging, Chiplet Integration, LPU Evaluation, EVB/DVB Development, and System-Level Validation

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skymizer, an AI inference infrastructure company and creator of the HyperThought™ LPU platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with VIA NEXT Technologies, a leading provider of system-level semiconductor design services and advanced chiplet integration solutions.

The collaboration brings together Skymizer's HyperThought™ LPU (Language Processing Unit) AI inference IP and VIA NEXT's expertise in SoC system integration, EVB (Engineering Validation Board), DVB (Design Validation Board), advanced packaging, chiplet integration, and system-level validation to jointly explore next-generation AI inference infrastructure architectures and deployment solutions.

As AI workloads rapidly evolve toward ultra-large inference, agentic AI, and sovereign on-prem AI deployments, demand continues to grow for scalable, modular, and deployment-ready AI infrastructure. Together, the two companies aim to advance AI inference platforms built around advanced packaging and chiplet-based system architectures to support future enterprise-scale AI inference deployments.

"Inference has become the dominant AI workload, and infrastructure must evolve accordingly," said Jim Lai, CEO & Chairman of Skymizer. "Through our collaboration with VIA NEXT, we are strengthening the HyperThought ecosystem and accelerating the realization of next-generation AI inference platforms for enterprise and on-prem deployment environments."

VIA NEXT has extensive experience in system-level semiconductor engineering services, providing end-to-end capabilities spanning SoC implementation, EVB/DVB development, Chip Probe (CP), and System-Level Testing (SLT). The company has also successfully executed multiple heterogeneous integration and chiplet-based system projects across advanced semiconductor applications.

The initial collaboration areas include:

AI inference infrastructure architecture research and system integration

Advanced packaging and chiplet integration technology collaboration

HyperThought LPU IP PPA (Performance, Power, Area) evaluation at advanced process nodes

EVB and DVB development for AI inference platforms

System-level validation and deployment verification for AI inference accelerators

Exploration of modular architectures for next-generation on-prem AI inference infrastructure

By combining Skymizer's inference-native AI architecture and compiler-driven hardware/software co-design capabilities with VIA NEXT's expertise in chiplet implementation and system integration, the two companies aim to accelerate the development of next-generation AI inference infrastructure.

"VIA NEXT is committed to advancing next-generation semiconductor and system integration technologies. We believe the combination of advanced packaging, chiplet integration, and high-efficiency AI inference IP will play a critical role in the future of AI infrastructure," said, Brian Wang, CEO of VIA NEXT.

The collaboration further highlights Taiwan's growing importance within the global AI semiconductor and advanced packaging ecosystem, particularly in AI inference infrastructure, chiplet integration, and sovereign AI deployment initiatives.

Skymizer will showcase its latest AI inference infrastructure technologies and the HTX301 (https://skymizer.ai/htx301) ultra-large models (LLMs) inference platform during COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei.

About Skymizer

Founded in 2013, Skymizer is an AI inference infrastructure company. Its flagship HyperThought™ platform combines a compiler-driven software stack with transformer-optimized hardware architecture to deliver high-efficiency AI inference across mobile, edge, and on-prem environments.

About VIA NEXT

VIA NEXT Technologies is a system-level semiconductor engineering services provider specializing in SoC implementation, advanced packaging, chiplet integration, EVB/DVB development, and system-level validation. The company delivers end-to-end engineering solutions that help customers accelerate next-generation AI, edge, and data center system development and deployment.

SOURCE Skymizer Taiwan Inc.