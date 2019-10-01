SKYN® Adds Intimate Cleansing Wipes & Delay Spray To Product Portfolio

SKYN® Get Fresh Wipes contain gentle and moisturizing shea butter and provitamin B5 to provide a soothing cleanse. Suitable for both men and women, these wipes provide an easy cleanup for everyone to feel ready for their next move. While many female targeted alternatives already exist on the market, SKYN® Get Fresh would be the first truly unisex product in the category, accompanying both partners in their intimacy. The gentle cleansing wipes will be available in a 10-count and 30-count pack sizes.

SKYN® Endurance contains 42 sprays, more than all competitors, of a unique formulation that increases absorption and minimizes transfer to partner along with L-Arginine which boosts performance. With its easy application, pleasant scent of peppermint oil and menthol, and discreet travel-sized packaging, SKYN® Endurance is the latest technology to promote longer lasting intimacy.

With the addition of these two new products, the brand shows their continued commitment to expand the sexual wellness category by providing consumers with products that enhance and heighten intimate moments.

"SKYN® is committed to continuously developing products for our consumers that address their needs throughout all moments of the intimate experience," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "With the addition of SKYN® Get Fresh, we are offering to our consumers a simple and convenient way to cleanse and refresh before and after intimacy. Further, with SKYN® Endurance we enable both men and women longer-lasting intimate moments."

SKYN® Get Fresh Wipes and SKYN® Endurance will be available at select Walmart locations and other retailers across the U.S. beginning early October 2019.

To learn more about SKYN® Condoms and Intimate Accessories, visit: www.SKYN.com . To connect with SKYN® and discover new products, condom giveaways, sex tips, data and more, join us on Facebook and Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/SKYNUSA and www.twitter.com/SKYNCondomsUSA .

About SKYN® Condoms by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

