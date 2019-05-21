SKYN® Adds Two New Personal Lubricants To Product Portfolio

On the heels of the brand's Intimate Moments 2-in-1 Personal Lubricant and Massage Gel launch last year, SKYN® continues to offer consumers products that elevate and enhance intimate moments while continuing to meet consumer needs and desires. SKYN® Aqua Feel Personal Lubricant blends Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help give consumers a natural feeling to supplement the body's natural lubrication. SKYN® All Night Long Personal Lubricant offers a long-lasting formula designed to help consumers reach maximum performance and enjoy intimate moments all night long. Both products are fragrance and preservative free, long-lasting, non-staining and compatible with natural rubber latex, polyisoprene and polyurethane condoms.

These two new lubricants directly address consumer desires found through the SKYN® Condoms Sex & Intimacy Survey which is designed to analyze the behaviors, attitudes and preferences of sexually active Gen Z adults and millennials. This year's findings revealed that the top two features consumers are looking for in a personal lubricant are water-based (37% of respondents) and long lasting (35% of respondents), further confirming the needs that SKYN® Aqua Feel and SKYN® All Night Long addresses.

"Too many people still think of lube as a solution to a problem instead of what it really is – an enhancement that can make intimate moments that much better," said Dr. Emily Morse, intimacy expert for SKYN® Condoms and host of the SiriusXM Radio show and podcast Sex with Emily. "The fact that you can walk into a store and find high quality options like SKYN's Aqua and All Night Personal Lubricants that address exactly what people are looking for in lubricants is pretty amazing."

"SKYN® is dedicated to developing products that enhance pleasure and understand our customers' needs by providing them with the products they desire," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "The addition of SKYN® Aqua Feel and All Night Long Personal Lubricants is allowing us to diversify our product portfolio to offer consumers the tools needed for life's most intimate moments."

SKYN® Aqua Feel and All Night Long Personal Lubricants are available at a wide range of retailers, drugstores, grocery and convenience stores across the U.S. and Canada including Walmart, Walgreens and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about SKYN® Condoms, visit: www.SKYN.com

About SKYN® Condoms by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

