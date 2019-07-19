SKYN® Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of The Moon Landing By Encouraging Consumers To Do Some Exploring Of Their Own

In honor of the 50 th anniversary to the moon landing, SKYN® is celebrating through a campaign that involves a reflection around exploration…but not space exploration. The campaign which consists of a film that uses years of NASA footage and three digital displays, encourages consumers to explore intimacy but more importantly to not be embarrassed or ashamed to do so. Kicking off on the anniversary, July 20 th , SKYN®'s displays will be located in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. The campaign, which tagline reads, "Exploring Space is Wonderful. Exploring Ourselves Should be Too," hopes to de-stigmatize the use of sex toys and broaden the conversation.

"SKYN® has always been dedicated to saving and enhancing intimacy and we hope that this campaign opens up the conversation around self-exploration," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "The conversation around sex toys and devices should not be taboo any longer and we encourage consumers to explore intimate moments without embarrassment."

Following the launch of the campaign, SKYN® will also launch three new intimate accessories, each offering consumers a different experience. SKYN® Vibes, a quiet, yet powerful massager is ergonomically designed to offer a custom pleasure experience by featuring 20 unique speeds and pulsations. SKYN® Shiver, a slightly smaller device than Vibes, is a sleek bullet massager that offers strong vibrations with seven speeds and modes. The smallest and sleekest device, SKYN® Thrill is a travel size device designed as a tube of lipstick for discreetness. The device features three speeds and is gold-plated for a sleek finish. All devices in the lineup are USB rechargeable and waterproof.

"Developing products to enhance pleasure and intimacy has always been at the heart of the SKYN® brand, and we are dedicated to providing our customers with the products they desire," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "These three new devices will allow all consumers to find the best option for themselves."

To learn more about SKYN®, visit: www.SKYN.com. To connect with SKYN® and discover new products, condom giveaways, sex tips, data and more, join us on Facebook and Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/SKYNUSA and www.twitter.com/SKYNCondomsUSA.

About SKYN® by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

LifeStyles, ® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. © 2019 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

SOURCE SKYN® Condoms by LifeStyles

Related Links

https://www.skyn.com

