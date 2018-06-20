SKYN® Condoms Launches Global "Save Intimacy" Campaign

Centered on the idea of celebrating technology that brings you together, the campaign, created with Sid Lee Paris, rolls out with a brand film that transports viewers to an imagined, yet not so distant future – a future in which a universal dependence threatens fundamental human connection. In this ultra-connected world where technology has taken over human interactions, humanity has allowed smartphones, VR and technological innovations get the better of their sexuality.

The campaign is designed as an imaginative way to reinforce the innovations of SKYNFEEL™ technology, SKYN®'s innovative ultra-soft and thin non-latex polyisoprene condom material. SKYNFEEL™ is a technological revolution in the bedroom – one designed to let users feel everything with their partner. With "Save Intimacy," the SKYN® brand brings to light an uncomfortable, yet irrefutable fact that technology is eating into all aspects of our daily lives, including bedroom time.

"When Netflix launched, for example, sexual relations dropped 10%," explained Mehdi Benali, Managing Director at Sid Lee Paris. "Today, it's easier to look at strangers' everyday lives on Instagram than it is to meet someone in person."

"With 'Save Intimacy,' our aim was to strengthen SKYN®'s brand message by putting sexuality at the heart of both the social and sensual discussion," added Marta Toth, Head of Strategic Planning – Global Marketing at LifeStyles Healthcare. "We needed to shift away from functional speech to speak to a target that does not want to, and should not have to choose between safe sex and great sex."

Launching globally across digital and social platforms, the "Save Intimacy" campaign will activate in the United States, Canada, Brazil, France, Poland, Italy, UK and Australia.

