SKYN® Debuts E-Commerce Platform, Offering Consumers Greater Accessibility to Intimacy-Enabling Product Portfolio

ISELIN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sexual wellness brand and maker of the #1 non-latex condom, SKYN®, announces today a new website designed with enhanced sexual wellness education resources and full e-commerce capabilities. The online store will provide a consumer-friendly journey to discover and shop the full SKYN® product offering all in one place, with direct-to-doorstep delivery in discreet packaging.

From condoms and lubricants, to personal massagers and more, the platform brings forth an intuitive, seamless way to explore the many solutions SKYN® provides for a heightened intimate experience. With a dedication to providing consumers a full solution for better, deeper intimacy, the platform will also feature custom product bundles, unique combinations perfect for every situation, which are exclusive to SKYN.com. Bundle varieties include, "For Her Ultimate Pleasure," "Better with Lube" and more.

"Accessibility to our full range of products remains a key aspect of our mission," says M'lou Walker, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "We are thrilled to bring consumers yet another avenue to unlock better intimacy through a medium that is both convenient, educational and engaging."

Each product listed on the shoppable platform will provide a detailed outline of key features, ingredient makeup, as well as suggestions for optimal pairings with other items in the portfolio. All aspects of the newly designed website aim to support consumers on their journey for a more pleasurable intimate experience and exploration, with further educational resources available through SKYN's Sexploration blog and FAQ section.

To learn more about SKYN® and experience the new shopping platform, visit: www.SKYN.com . To connect with the brand and discover condom giveaways, sex tips, stats and more, join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About SKYN® by LifeStyles Healthcare

Based in Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. SKYN® is the #1 non-latex condom brand in the world, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms, lubricants, and devices can be found at www.SKYN.com.



LifeStyles, SKYN ® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd ©2021 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd Patents: www.lifestyles.com/our-patents

SOURCE SKYN Condoms by LifeStyles

Related Links

http://www.SKYN.com

