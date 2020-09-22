skyn ICELAND Launches Arctic Repair Cream

With the launch of The Arctic Repair Cream, the brand's first full body product, skyn ICELAND kicks off a company-wide commitment to clean ingredients. The luxurious, intensive repair cream provides immediate soothing for cracked, flaky, or dull skin. Combining nourishing phytonutrients, super hydrators and age-fighting antioxidants to help moisturize and protect super dry, sensitive skin. Protective Arctic algae and Gooseberry extract —sourced from some of the coldest regions on the planet—fortify skin's natural lipid barrier and help it to retain moisture and return to a more supple, balanced and relaxed state. An active level of colloidal oatmeal soothes and helps reduce the appearance of redness as well as stress-induced aging. Additionally, Arctic oils, rich in essential fatty acids, help nourish and protect against environmental stress and pollution.

The Artic Repair Cream is packaged in a 100% recyclable jar made from sugarcane—a more sustainable, planet-friendly alternative, which means that the production process results in a much lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared with conventional plastic production. The 8.8-ounce jar retails for $42 and is available today on skynICELAND.com. It is set to launch on Ulta.com on October 4th, 2020 and in Ulta stores and additional retailers on October 11th, 2020.

"With the industry changing so quickly and new innovations in ingredients, we are proud to kick off our recommitment to ensuring skyn ICELAND has certified, clean and effective products that celebrate the powerhouse natural ingredients of Iceland," said Kelley Martin, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Arctic Repair Cream represents the clean standard we are striving for with all products. Over the next few years we will be working to perfect formulations for all our existing products to prioritize these clean, healthy ingredients and lead the way in clean skincare."

Inspired by the pure, unspoiled natural resources of Iceland, skyn ICELAND is the first skincare brand specifically formulated to address the effects of stress on skin. With potent Arctic naturals like mineral rich glacial waters, antioxidant powered berries, soothing algaes and mosses, skyn ICELAND products soothe, stabilize, fortify and nourish skin, bringing it back into balance and returning it to a glowing, youthful state. With a commitment to nature in everything, skyn ICELAND products are 100% vegan and cruelty free, free of parabens, petroleum, mineral oil and sulfates, and packaged in easily recyclable materials. For more information, please visit skyniceland.com

