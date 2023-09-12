SkyOne Federal Credit Union and Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation Launch Eco-Friendly Community Credit Card with Exciting Rewards and Local Support

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union, in collaboration with the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation, is proud to introduce an innovative co-branded credit card that embodies the values of community growth, environmental consciousness and rewards cardholders for their everyday spending habits. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to fostering positive change and supporting the communities we serve.

The Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation Credit Card, presented in partnership with SkyOne Federal Credit Union, offers a range of distinctive features designed to empower individuals, drive local economic development, and contribute to a greener planet:

Local Support, Enhanced Points: Cardholders will enjoy exclusive rewards and cashback incentives for supporting local businesses within the Hermosa Beach community. By using the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation Credit Card, individuals directly contribute to the growth of their local economy. Environmental Stewardship: Crafted using ocean-bound recovered plastic, this credit card symbolizes our dedication to sustainability.

"At SkyOne Federal Credit Union, we believe in combining financial excellence with environmental stewardship. Our partnership with the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation highlights this commitment by providing a credit card that offers exceptional rewards and supports local businesses while driving positive change," stated Donald Peaks, Chief Experience Officer at SkyOne Federal Credit Union.

"In collaboration with SkyOne Federal Credit Union, we are excited to introduce a credit card that empowers our residents to shape the future of Hermosa Beach. By supporting local businesses and engaging in eco-friendly practices, each resident becomes a catalyst for positive change," shares Jessica Accamando, President/CEO of Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

"I'm thrilled to witness technology and community converge through this credit card initiative with the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation. It's a testament to our belief in the power of innovation for positive change," stated Shannon Doiron, Chief Digital Officer of SkyOne Federal Credit Union.

The Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation and SkyOne Federal Credit Union are reshaping the future. We combine local support, environmental care, and financial empowerment. For full details and to apply, visit https://www.skyone.org/hbcard/.

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 55,000 members nationwide and $885 million in assets, headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a full suite of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans, and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a solid financial foundation by providing the tools to succeed financially. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at www.skyone.org.

