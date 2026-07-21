SkyPilot Launches with $20M to Accelerate Custom Intelligence for Frontier AI Teams

Hundreds of organizations including Nubank, Abridge, Applied Compute, and H Company use SkyPilot to turn fragmented clouds, clusters, and accelerators into one unified AI supercomputer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyPilot today announced it has launched from stealth with $20 million in seed funding. The company introduces SkyPilot Platform, a unified AI compute platform that helps frontier AI teams manage their AI compute across hyperscalers, neoclouds, Kubernetes clusters, and accelerator types.

The funding round was led by Lux Capital, with participation from Amplify Partners, Coatue Management, Foundation Capital, Race Capital, The House Fund, and leading technology operators including Ali Ghodsi, CEO of Databricks; Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist at Google; Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel; Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit; Clem Delangue, CEO of Hugging Face; and Tristan Handy, CEO of dbt Labs.

SkyPilot was founded by Berkeley researchers Zongheng Yang, Zhanghao Wu, and Romil Bhardwaj alongside Databricks co-founder Ion Stoica and networking and cloud computing pioneer Scott Shenker, both Berkeley professors. The technology behind SkyPilot emerged from years of AI systems research at UC Berkeley.

Custom Intelligence Is Existential but Stalled by Fragmented AI Compute

From frontier AI labs to Fortune 500 enterprises, organizations are increasingly building custom intelligence: agents, applications, and post-trained models built on their own data and running on infrastructure they control.

Building custom intelligence at scale requires more compute than any single provider can offer. AI teams are assembling infrastructure across hyperscalers, neoclouds, Kubernetes clusters, and multiple generations of accelerators. As those environments become more distributed, managing AI compute has become a complex operational challenge that slows the development of custom intelligence.

SkyPilot turns fragmented clouds, clusters, and accelerators into one unified AI supercomputer. Through a unified control plane, organizations can develop, manage, monitor, and scale AI workloads across providers without changing how those workloads are built or operated. Today, SkyPilot powers AI compute across hundreds of organizations. Its open source project has surpassed 14 million downloads and attracted more than 280 contributors.

"Every organization is building custom intelligence around its own data and domains," said Zongheng Yang, CEO and co-founder of SkyPilot. "The challenge is that the AI compute needed to build it is fragmented across clouds. SkyPilot gives frontier AI teams a single platform to manage that infrastructure so they can build custom intelligence faster."

Introducing SkyPilot Platform

SkyPilot Platform is a managed AI compute platform for organizations operating large-scale AI infrastructure. Built on top of the SkyPilot open source project, it provides large GPU fleet operations, frontier workload support, standardized cluster management, workload orchestration, governance, and enterprise controls through a single platform.

Once customers bring their AI compute, the platform supports development, agentic workloads, training, reinforcement learning, inference, evaluations, and multi-cluster production serving. Customers also gain access to fleet-wide GPU health monitoring, automated remediation, high availability, team and quota management, single sign-on, and SOC 2 compliance.

Private preview customers have successfully used the platform to manage over 10,000 GPUs and support over 200 researchers per organization. Some saw performance improvements of up to 20x compared to SkyPilot open source thanks to the platform's optimizations.

Product access is now open for select new customers. Prospective customers can visit skypilot.ai to learn more and request access at skypilot.ai/demo.

Leading AI Teams Use SkyPilot to Build Custom Intelligence Faster

Organizations across AI research, foundation model development, healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure use SkyPilot to operate large-scale AI workloads across fragmented compute environments. Major adopters include Nubank, Abridge, Applied Compute, H Company, Archer, and Hippocratic AI. The platform helps teams centralize infrastructure management, improve GPU utilization, accelerate time-to-production, and scale AI development without being tied to a single cloud or hardware provider.

Across those deployments, SkyPilot helps organizations centralize compute management, improve utilization across distributed GPU fleets, accelerate time-to-production, and reduce the operational burden of managing infrastructure across multiple providers.

Funding Supports Continued Growth

The seed funding will support product development, engineering expansion, go-to-market growth, and continued investment in the SkyPilot open source ecosystem.

"Every organization building custom intelligence is running into the same constraint. The compute they need exists, but it's fragmented across clouds, clusters, and hardware generations," said Brandon Reeves, Partner at Lux Capital. "SkyPilot brings that infrastructure together into a single operating environment, helping customers achieve double-digit improvements in GPU utilization while giving frontier AI teams the foundation to build and scale custom intelligence.

About SkyPilot

SkyPilot is the AI Compute Platform for frontier AI teams. The company offers products that manage AI infrastructure across hyperscalers and neoclouds through a unified control plane for training, reinforcement learning, inference, and production workloads.

The SkyPilot open source project has been downloaded more than 14 million times and is used by hundreds of organizations worldwide.

For more information about SkyPilot, visit: https://skypilot.ai

SOURCE SkyPilot