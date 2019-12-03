SkyPixel And DJI Launch Aerial Photo & Video Contest Celebrating 5th Anniversary

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI and SkyPixel, the world's most popular aerial photography community, today announced the annual Aerial Photo & Video Contest celebrating SkyPixel's 5th anniversary. Running from December 3, 2019 to February 3, 2020, this year's contest introduces a special "Aerial Story" category to celebrate its 5th year and welcomes submissions from professional photographers, videographers, aerial enthusiasts and content creators around the globe. This year's contest is sponsored by the partner Nikon and Western Digital Corp.

This year's SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest consists of 9 storytelling categories in two formats, one in photography and the other in video. There is no restriction on the type or brand of aerial equipment, and participants can submit as many photos or videos as they wish.

"In the past five years, SkyPixel has seen millions of aerial photographers and content creators sharing their unique stories of the world, and also witnessed how drones unleash creativity and introduce fresh perspectives," said Basile David, Co-head of Marketing at DJI. "Through this year's contest, we hope to encourage more aerial enthusiasts to take their creativity and inspirations to new heights."

SkyPixel and DJI will give away more than 56 awards worth a total of approximately $117,000 USD, including products like the DJI Inspire 2, Nikon Z 6 camera, DJI Mavic 2, Mavic Mini, Ronin-SC and others. In addition, all the winners will be featured as SkyPixel recommended photographers and have the opportunity to become a DJI Creator. SkyPixel will also organize a series of exhibitions at different DJI Flagship Stores from the spring of 2020 to showcase the winning pieces.

SkyPixel users will be rewarded with reputation points for every submission and the new contestants who have not attended any SkyPixel contests before will be granted the New User Reward and receive a 20% off DJI accessory coupon when submitting their first entry.

Since 2014, the SkyPixel online community (www.skypixel.com) has attracted 18 million professional aerial photographers and content creators from more than 140 countries. SkyPixel contests over the past five years have received over 150,000 submissions, a huge collection of extraordinary footage focusing on nature, culture, architecture, and original aerial masterpieces.

This year, the judging panel is composed of award-winning filmmakers, photographers and videographers, including Jamie Hancock, Jarred Seng, Chris McLennan and Thomas Chu.

Details of the SkyPixel 5th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest

The video contest consists of four categories:

Nature: Capture footage of natural scenery, wildlife and landscapes

Showcase the beauty of urban landscapes and man-made architecture Sport: Capture moments in movement and the power and energy of humans doing sports

*Video submissions should not be longer than five minutes and must feature at least 30 seconds of aerial footage.

The photo contest consists of four categories:

Portrait: Encapsulate a person's expression, action or life's passion in the vast beauty of their surroundings

Capture a moment in time and reveal the true beauty of nature Architecture: Discover amazing structures from a new perspective

There is a special category introduced to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the contest:

Aerial Story: Share your most memorable aerial journey with the drone

*No matter what categories participants decide to enter, they should always fly with caution, observe their flight environment and follow local regulations at all times.

Submission Details

Submission Start Date: December 03, 2019, 2:00 PM, China Standard Time

Submission End Date: February 03, 2020, 2:00 PM, China Standard Time

Award Announcement: March 03, 2020, 2:00 PM, China Standard Time

Interested participants can visit the SkyPixel 5th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest website for more information on contest rules and guidelines.

For more information please contact: skypixel.campaign@dji.com

About SkyPixel

SkyPixel was founded in 2014 and has become a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over 18 million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily by users from around the world. Leading works have received over 1 million views. On December 18, 2018, SkyPixel hosted its 4th annual aerial photo and video contest, calling on members to submit their best airborne creations. In just two months, we received over 30,000 submissions from over 140 different countries and regions. In addition, SkyPixel also promotes the growth of the aerial community with a brand new popular location section featuring tips, key experts who provide tips on how to produce the best aerial photography on 30 popular regions. Plus, the community also embraces the blooming video contents shot on DJI Osmo Series by connecting with DJI Mimo App. For more info, please visit www.skypixel.com.

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

