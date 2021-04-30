Skypod Names Andres Arellano As Strategic Partnership Director

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skypod is pleased to name Andres Arellano as its new Strategic Partnership Director, effective April 30, 2021. Highly sought-after for his extensive long-standing relationships, Andres brings a world-renowned portfolio of clientele together to support the future expansion of Skypod.com. Facilitating Skypod's mission to help those in need, the collaboration between Andres and Skypod will grow Skypod's reach by establishing partnerships with a multitude of corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and charities.

Andres Arellano is a global business generator with years of expertise in managing high-profile relationships. Previous industry sectors have been in luxury goods, automotive, lifestyle, and luxury clothing brands, as well as hospitality. Andres has professional experience around the world, including Latin America and India where he focused on business development for Tata Motors. With experience in nearly every country, Andres strategically connects businesses together, like the way he did with Carlos Slim and Ratan Tata to expand the telecom footprint between India and Latin America. Currently, Andres is also raising funds for Karkinos Healthcare as he leads and executes their business development.

Skypod is a patent-pending, cloud storage technology that empowers its users to share important life-changing memories and special messages by creating digital time capsules. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe, secured messages, photos, or videos that are encrypted, delivered immediately and made viewable to loved ones at a later date and time, up to five years in the future. Users of Skypod.com discover that even if they can't be there physically - they can still show up for the people they love during life's most precious occasions. Innovative and one-of-a-kind, Skypod digital time capsules are simple to create and share for all occasions, especially useful during end-of-life planning.

The concept of Skypod.com was inspired by the many routine flights its CEO, Richard Jardine, had taken over the years. Jardine looked out above the clouds and thought, "What if today was my last day? What would happen to my family, my friends? How would I be remembered? I have so many life lessons, stories, and memories to share with loved ones." From there, an idea struck him to create the Skypod.com cloud platform; a digital method of storing all the things that matter to him, where he can share and make them viewable to loved ones at specific times in the future. With Skypod, Richard gained peace of mind, knowing he can give his life's wisdom to his children, even after he is gone. With Skypod, Richard also realized that his loved ones would never risk not "being together" on a birthday, holiday, or special occasion.

About Skypod

Skypod is an innovative, patent-pending, cloud storage platform that allows users to save, record and upload personal videos, photos, and other digital files to be encrypted then delivered to one or more recipients and made viewable at a later date – both during and after life. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe and secured, ideal for those who may want to share a video message on a momentous occasion, including end of life planning, birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries, or to leave behind words of wisdom. This innovative platform was developed to help individuals share special messages with loved ones on any date in the future, especially when they may not be around to deliver them. Skypod gives millions in free credits to anyone in need.

