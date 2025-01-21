Skypoint Achieves Major Milestones with Deloitte Fast 500 Ranking and HITRUST r2 Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skypoint , a leading AI platform provider for regulated industries, announces two significant achievements: ranking 26th on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and obtaining HITRUST r2 certification, positioning the company as one of the first AI platforms to reach this security and compliance milestone.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ ranking reflects Skypoint's remarkable 7,114% growth from 2020 to 2023, highlighting the company's rapid expansion in providing AI solutions for healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

Skypoint ranks #26 on Deloitte Fast 500 with 7,114% growth, achieves HITRUST r2 certification for AI platform security

"Visionary leaders across regulated industries recognize that AI will be table stakes in the future," said Tisson Mathew, CEO of Skypoint. "The journey to AI begins with unified data, and our most forward-looking customers know that AI and data initiatives are tightly bound. Skypoint has the technological expertise, industry knowledge, and AI Platform (AIP) to help our customers on every step of that journey."

The company's forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) have been instrumental in driving innovation by working closely with customers to design novel AI applications. "Commonly, people assume AI is some kind of copilot. It is that, but AI can also unlock tremendous value for organizations by converting unstructured data to structured formats and automating tedious manual work with agentic AI," Mathew explained. "The Skypoint AIP shaves months off of the development process."

Adding to its impressive growth, Skypoint's recent HITRUST r2 certification demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data security and privacy. This certification, which integrates rigorous standards from HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and GDPR, establishes Skypoint as a trusted partner for organizations handling sensitive data.

"For organizations in healthcare, financial services, and other highly regulated industries, security is non-negotiable," added Mathew. "Achieving HITRUST r2 certification affirms Skypoint's commitment to providing not only cutting-edge AI solutions but also a secure, compliant AI platform."

"We're incredibly proud of Skypoint's success securing strong customers and scaling rapidly in a highly competitive field," said Angela Jackson, GP and managing director of Portland Seed Fund . "We are fortunate to be an early investor in this great Oregon company."

For more information about Skypoint and its security commitments, visit https://skypoint.ai/platform/security .

