SkyREM Acquires 325,334 SF Industrial Manufacturing Facility in Casa Grande, Arizona

"SkyREM's national scope and our platform's ability to connect across markets played a key role in supporting their first acquisition in Phoenix" added John Huguenard, Senior Managing Director and Industrial Group Co-Lead. "We are confident that this best-in-class facility will continue to thrive under SkyREM's experienced ownership and strategic vision."

Positioned along the I-8 and I-10 logistics corridor between Phoenix and Tucson, the newly built facilities offer exceptional access to key transportation routes and Mexico, making it ideal for manufacturers and distributors operating across the Southwest. Both buildings are fully leased to Engineered Foam Packaging LLC. (EFP), a leading manufacturer of molded protective foam packaging and cold-chain solutions.

"Casa Grande is one of the most exciting emerging industrial submarkets in the country," said Jacob Dembitzer, Vice President of Business Development at SkyREM. "The Confluence is a highly functional, mission-critical facility in a location with tremendous growth tailwinds."

The acquisition aligns with SkyREM's broader investment strategy to acquire core-plus and value-add industrial properties across the U.S., targeting locations with strong tenant demand, high barriers to entry, and long-term appreciation potential. The firm has recently acquired approximately 1.7 million square feet of similar assets, backed by two newly secured acquisition lines of credit and active capital recycling from legacy dispositions.

James Pancetti, Vice President of Acquisitions at SkyREM, added: "This acquisition speaks to our ability to uncover unique opportunities in competitive markets and move decisively when the right asset and tenant profile emerge."

SkyREM continues to build a robust national portfolio of institutional-quality industrial assets and remains an active buyer of off-market opportunities in growth corridors throughout the country.

