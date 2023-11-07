SkyRemit Prioritizes User Experience with SkyRemit 2.0

News provided by

SkyRemit

07 Nov, 2023, 01:07 ET

Elevating CNY Transfers for Expats in China: A Game-Changer

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRemit, a leading brand in facilitating CNY remittances for expats in China, unveiled its latest innovation, SkyRemit 2.0, on October 20th. This upgraded version redefines the ease of sending money back home for foreign workers in China, with a user-friendly interface, smoother operations, and multiple transfer choices. Expats can now effortlessly manage their remittances through their mobile devices, eliminating the need to be physically present and breaking free from the constraints of traditional banking methods.

One of the standout features is the variety of transfer options available to users. Should you run into bank restrictions, like BOC's minimum remittance threshold of 50,000 RMB or certain banks capping remittances at 1,000 RMB, SkyRemit steps in with solutions. It provides the convenience of using Alipay and facilitates multiple transfers, effectively solving the challenges posed by both minimum and maximum bank limits.

In a time when convenience is highly valued, SkyRemit eliminates the need for individuals to take time off work during weekdays, wait in long queues, or submit complicated documents at the bank. Instead, they can complete transactions anytime, anywhere through their mobile phones, providing fewer documents and only at the first time. With funds credited within 48 hours after the transfer, and the fastest transfer taking just 30 minutes, everything becomes faster and more convenient.

With SkyRemit, language barriers are a thing of the past. The fully English interface and instant English online customer support ensure that users can access professional assistance even on weekends, adding a personal touch to the digital experience.

About SkyRemit:

SkyRemit is a leading solution for expats' salary remittances in China, making sending money home safe and simple. Supported by Skyee, a member of Lakala (stock code: 300773), it holds the MSB and MSO licenses and is regulated by the People's Bank of China. Since its launch, SkyRemit has earned the trust of over 100,000 users.

www.skyremit.cn

SOURCE SkyRemit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.