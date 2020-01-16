SkyRide Technology is All Aboard Third Carnival Ship, Wins Fourth Consecutive Cruiser's Choice Award

After the sensational success of the only bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction 150 feet above the sea on Carnival's Vista and Horizon, CCL now features SkyRide on its latest ship, Panorama, launched from Long Beach California December 2019. It's no coincidence that Carnival's Panorama was voted by Cruise Hive Cruiser's Choice award for Best New Cruise Ship.

SkyRide is one of a kind human-powered rollercoaster suspended by a SkyTrack that can be customized for any land-based application including fitness centers, resorts, and adventure parks. The SkyRide track system allows people of all ages and physical abilities to enjoy exciting high-flying experiences. Founder Scott Olson stated, "SkyRide's success on CCL's ships has taken our mission to the next level, next is racing & pedaling up & down a ski mountain and circling the top of a skyscraper!"

SkyRide's proven durability under extreme conditions is demonstrated by being pedaled over 67,000 miles with 350,000+ SkyRiders on the first two CCL ships with more fun to come with the launch of Carnival's newest Vista-class vessel, Panorama.

"SkyRide is one of the most popular and exciting attractions on the Carnival Ships," said Caroline Lombardi, former Director for CCL. "Guests are specifically booking Carnival just to experience SkyRide. They are coming back again and again for the feeling of flying 150 feet above sea level with all of the gorgeous, changing views".

About SkyRide Technology

SkyRide was invented by Scott Olson, the mind behind Rollerblades. Rollerblades is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the inline skate that changed the way the world moved on pavement and has been featured on Shark Tank® and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

