Skyriss Securities Expands Platform Capabilities and Support Operations Across Key International Markets

EBENE, Mauritius, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyriss Securities (Mauritius) Ltd , a regulated multi-asset online trading broker, today announced the continued expansion of its global platform and client services, reinforcing its long-term strategy of building trader-focused infrastructure grounded in real market experience, operational transparency, and regulatory compliance.

As part of this expansion, Skyriss has strengthened its trading infrastructure, enhanced liquidity partnerships, and scaled its client support operations across key international markets. The company has also invested in platform optimization initiatives aimed at improving execution speed, system resilience, and service availability during periods of elevated market activity. These developments form part of Skyriss's broader strategy to support sustainable growth while maintaining regulatory alignment and operational integrity.

The company operates under an Investment Dealer License (No. GB25204272) issued by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius and maintains its registered office at Office 133, Ebene Junction, Rue De La Democratie, Ebene, Mauritius.

Founded by market professionals who began their careers on the trading side of the industry, Skyriss was built in response to common challenges faced by active traders, including delayed execution, unclear pricing, inconsistent platform performance, and limited client support. These early experiences formed the foundation of the company's guiding philosophy: "Built for Traders, By Traders."

Rather than designing systems solely around commercial objectives, Skyriss developed its platform based on real trading behavior, emphasizing execution stability during volatile market conditions, pricing transparency during high-impact economic events, and reliability during critical decision-making periods.

Today, Skyriss provides clients with access to foreign exchange, commodities, indices, and equities through a robust trading infrastructure that combines institutional-grade liquidity, advanced order routing systems, and automated risk management frameworks designed to support consistent execution and capital protection.

In the United Arab Emirates, Skyriss Financial Consultancy L.L.C operates under regulation by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) under license number 20200000268 for Introduction and Promotion activities. The entity serves as an affiliate partner of Skyriss Financial Ltd (Mauritius) and Skyriss Securities Ltd (St. Lucia), supporting regional client engagement, regulatory alignment, and market development.

The Skyriss leadership team notes that brokerages founded by former traders tend to demonstrate stronger alignment between platform architecture and client requirements, particularly in fast-moving and highly competitive global markets.

Skyriss's continued investment in technology, compliance, and service infrastructure reflects its commitment to sustainable growth and long-term client relationships.

For more information about Skyriss's platform, regulatory framework, and service offerings, users can visit www.skyriss.com

Additional resources and educational materials are available to support both new and experienced traders.

Skyriss Securities (Mauritius) Ltd is a regulated multi-asset brokerage firm offering access to global financial markets, including foreign exchange, commodities, indices, and equities. Operating under the supervision of the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, the company provides trading services supported by institutional liquidity, advanced technology infrastructure, and comprehensive risk management systems.

Founded by experienced market participants, Skyriss is guided by its philosophy, "Built for Traders, By Traders," and is committed to delivering transparent, reliable, and client-centric trading solutions. Through its international regulatory framework and regional partnerships, the company continues to expand its presence across key global markets.

