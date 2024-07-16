Skyrocket and ElevenLabs Sign Robust Deal to Feature Cutting Edge AI Voice Technology in Revolutionary New PLAi Toys

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyrocket, a leading toy company behind numerous award-winning and innovative tech toys, and ElevenLabs, an industry leader in AI Audio, announced today a multi-year agreement to use ElevenLabs' text-to-speech and AI voice generation services in Skyrocket's revolutionary new line of AI-powered toys, called PLAi (pronounced 'play').

Skyrocket and ElevenLabs sign robust deal to feature ElevenLabs’ cutting-edge AI voice technology in Skyrocket’s revolutionary new PLAi toys, including Poe the AI Story Bear, which is launching at retailers nationwide in August.

The first item to launch from PLAi is Poe the AI Story Bear, a soft and cuddly plush bear that offers kids a one-of-a-kind story-creating and storytelling experience. Poe the AI Story Bear uses the world-leading AI model ChatGPT4o to create customized stories based on ideas that kids can input by selecting from colorful icons into the Poe AI Story Creator app. Once a story is created, Poe magically comes to life to read their story aloud. ElevenLabs' natural sounding AI speech software gives Poe a lifelike voice that is contextually aware, with vocal emotion and rich intonation. Every story sounds as if it were read by a charming, entertaining and very human narrator, creating a captivating story time.

"We are thrilled to work with ElevenLabs to bring to life Poe the AI Story Bear, and to also be our voice partner for all the products in our PLAi brand," said Nelo Lucich, Co-Founder and CEO, of Skyrocket. "We are on the brink of a disruptive and ground-breaking technology that enables amazing features and capabilities in products and services that were not conceivable even a year ago. There are limitless opportunities to integrate these technologies into the world. We are excited to have the most cutting edge, realistic AI voice technology in the world powering our PLAi products and making Poe the AI Story Bear and other products in our PLAi brand extraordinary and lifelike."

"We are excited to see this new and innovative use of our AI voice technology," said Mati Staniszewski, CEO, ElevenLabs. "Our partnership with Skyrocket is helping further our mission of making content accessible in any language and voice, now for bedtime stories around the world."

Using ElevenLabs' multilingual audio capabilities, Poe can tell stories in over 20 languages and engage with kids around the world. Selecting from ElevenLabs' broad library of voices, Skyrocket was able to find unique voices that resonate with listeners in each language.

Skyrocket's PLAi brand harnesses the vast knowledge base and processing capabilities of AI in a closed environment designed to be safe for kids. Poe the AI Story Bear will launch at major retailers this fall for $49.99.

MEDIA ASSETS AVAILABLE AT tinyurl.com/SkyrocketPressKit

ABOUT SKYROCKET

Skyrocket is a leading toy and entertainment company defining the future of play. Leveraging the latest innovations in the industry, our groundbreaking product portfolio is changing the way consumers engage and interact across generations. Our team of entrepreneurs, product developers and design engineers pioneer new ideas in toys, retail and entertainment to elevate play and advance the industry. With offices in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, Skyrocket creates products sold under the proprietary brands including PLAi, Sky Viper, Faction, My Fuzzy Friends, Blume, Real Cooking Chocolate Pen and Pomsies. Skyrocket LLC Los Angeles, CA 90292 USA / Skyrocket is a trademark of Skyrocket LLC

ABOUT ELEVENLABS

ElevenLabs is a research and deployment company building audio AI tools for creators and businesses. Their models use in-house-developed methods for context awareness and high compression to deliver crisp, natural, and emotionally nuanced speech, voices, and sound effects across 29 languages. The company's AI tools are used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, assist in film pre-production, localize media in entertainment, create audio for social media and advertising, as well as train medical professionals.

SOURCE Skyrocket; ElevenLabs