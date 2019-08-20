SkyRun Breckenridge Earns Top Spot as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Inc. Magazine's, Inc. 500

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine this week revealed that SkyRun Breckenridge is No. 430 on its annual Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. SkyRun Breckenridge ranked in the top 10 for companies from Colorado and is the only Inc. 500 company from Breckenridge, Colorado. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. As a locally owned and operated company, SkyRun Breckenridge is proud to be recognized in this category, and bring attention to the small businesses of Summit County, Colorado.

"WE'RE VERY PROUD TO BE PART OF THIS EXCLUSIVE CLUB. FOR A SMALL FAMILY OWNED BUSINESS TO ACHIEVE THIS LEVEL OF GROWTH IN OUR FIRST 3 YEARS IS A TESTAMENT TO THE DEDICATION AND HARD WORK OF OUR ENTIRE TEAM."

– MIKE MCGOFF, CO-OWNER

Owned since 2015, SkyRun Breckenridge has been serving Breckenridge Colorado homeowners and guests in unsurpassed quality vacation rental property management. In the last three years of business, SkyRun Breckenridge boasts a revenue growth rate of 1,043%, well surpassing the average Inc. 5000 growth rate of 454%. Besides their annual growth rate, SkyRun Breckenridge is well regarded in the hospitality industry for its owner satisfaction and management capabilities as a three-time Best of Summit Winner, Airbnb Super Host, and HomeAway Preferred Partner. With nearly 100 properties and a 98% homeowner retention rate over the last 4 years, it is clear the owners, Mike and Anna McGoff, have a great understanding of what it takes to be successful and provide quality services in such a competitive field.

"IT'S AMAZING TO BE RECOGNIZED FOR OUR ACHIEVEMENTS. I AM VERY PROUD THAT WE HAVE BUILT OUR BUSINESS AROUND CREATING GREAT RELATIONSHIPS WITH OUR PROPERTY OWNERS. THEIR SUPPORT AND PARTNERSHIP HAS HELPED US GROW AND CONTINUE TO PROVIDE AMAZING SERVICE TO OUR OWNERS AND GUESTS."

– ANNA MCGOFF, CO-OWNER

Looking to the future, SkyRun Breckenridge will continue to innovate their property management systems and integrations. They look forward to years of growth ahead as they continue serving Breckenridge and representing the success of small businesses in Summit County, Colorado

About SkyRun Breckenridge

In 2015, Mike and Anna McGoff purchased SkyRun Breckenridge with only 5 properties signed. They set out to build a company that was focused on the property owner's goals, providing an exceptional guest experience and doing it for a reasonable price. Their company focused on building long-term owner relationships based on transparency, trust, integrity, and value. From 2015 - 2018, the company grew rapidly and quickly became one of the larger and most respected independently owned property management companies in Breckenridge, Colorado. SkyRun Breckenridge has won numerous awards including Best Property Management Company in Summit County for the last 3 years.

For more information, please contact SkyRun Breckenridge Co-Owner, Mike McGoff (mike@skyrun.com).

SOURCE SkyRun Breckenridge

