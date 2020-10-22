SkyRun Vacation Rentals - Park City & Deer Valley Now Offers Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott International

These new homes are situated in former mining town Park City, which is nestled in the Wasatch Range east of Salt Lake City, and luxurious Deer Valley, which is known for its famous corduroy groomed slopes, fine dining restaurants, and shopping at swanky Main Street . The homes feature luxury living spaces, exceptional views, and sought-after locations for visitors.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, SkyRun Vacation Rentals' properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.

Barry Cox, Co-Founder and CEO of SkyRun, says "we couldn't be happier to have our homes selected by Marriott International. We share Marriott's vision for what guests expect in luxury stays and look forward to adding our homes in our 30 other locations by the end of the year." Michael LeClerc, Owner of SkyRun's Park City/Deer Valley location, adds "providing our luxury homes to Marriott's Bonvoy members is a real differentiator in this area."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by SkyRun Vacation Rentals include:

Professionally designed interior and exterior spaces

24/7 support and check-in

High speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Premium bath amenities

Child-friendly items upon request, such as high chairs and travel cribs

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International marks Marriott International's entrance into the home rental space, now offering travelers access to more than 10,000 premium and luxury homes located in over 200 destinations throughout the United States, Europe, Caribbean and Latin America. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests' most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

About SkyRun

Since 2014, SkyRun Vacation Rentals – Park City & Deer Valley (https://www.parkcity.skyrun.com/), has provided new and better ways for second-home owners to get the most out of their investment properties and for guests to get the most out of their vacation experiences.

Contact: [email protected]

SkyRun Park City

