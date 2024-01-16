SkyRun Vacation Rentals Enters Strategic Partnership with TravelNet Solutions

News provided by

SkyRun Vacation Rentals

16 Jan, 2024, 10:12 ET

Leading Property Management Franchise Bolsters Tech Stack to Empower Operators with Best-in-Class PMS Software

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals, a premier property management franchise in the vacation rental marketplace, has announced a new partnership with leading property management software developer TravelNet Solutions. This partnership comes after a record-breaking year of franchise expansion for SkyRun. It is intended to further the brand's commitment to being the best operators in the vacation rental industry by providing franchisees with best-in-class technology solutions.

The partnership will empower SkyRun franchisees with easy-to-use, enterprise-class software solutions that will help their property management businesses thrive. TravelNet's Track Hospitality software and TrackEcommerce Booking Engine (formerly Atlas) will be the latest additions to SkyRun's powerful tech stack. Capabilities include distribution and optimization, trust accounting, guest communication, digital marketing, and strategic pricing.  

The new partnership will boost SkyRun business owners' ability to deliver superior property management services to second homeowners and seamless vacation experiences to guests in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"SkyRun was founded on a bedrock of technology with the dream of providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to run a vacation rental management business efficiently," said Lukas Krause, CEO of SkyRun. "This partnership represents the next phase of our commitment to technology and marks a significant step in the evolution of our franchise – for the benefit of homeowners and travelers alike."

With the launch of this partnership, SkyRun also announces plans to overhaul its online user experience starting in 2024. Track will integrate with a revamped SkyRun website, delivering a more consistent digital brand experience and an easier booking process for SkyRun's 1200+ properties.

"SkyRun's desire to improve efficiency and service at scale is a perfect fit for Track," said TravelNet CEO Ryan Bailey. "We're grateful for the opportunity to help such a unique, dynamic, and ambitious company advance its business goals and empower its franchisees through improved technology."

To learn more about SkyRun Vacation Rentals and its franchise opportunities, visit www.skyrun.com/franchising. 

ABOUT SKYRUN VACATION RENTALS
SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,200 homes under management in over 40 independently owned and operated locations. The brand represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with the efficiency, technology, and support of a national brand. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee—with SkyRun, your vacation rental dreams can become a reality sooner than you think.

ABOUT TRAVELNET SOLUTIONS
For more than 21 years, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship Track Property Management System (PMS). Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With ongoing investment in the development of the platform's native features and 70+ integration partners, Track helps hospitality pros level up and scale in an increasingly dynamic market.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (937) 545-9812

SOURCE SkyRun Vacation Rentals

