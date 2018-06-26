SkyRun Vacation Rentals Keeps Growing

Lindsey Watkins joins SkyRun Partners as Manager of Location Development. Lindsey brings a lot of experience to her new role, having previously worked for 4 years as the General Manager of SkyRun's Keystone location.

Watkins shares -

I feel incredibly appreciated by this opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a growing company. I truly feel that the sky's the limit with SkyRun and I can't wait to get started in my new role!

Aaron Miller joins as a Location Support Specialist. Aaron has most recently completed a year as a volunteer with AmeriCorps in an inner-city high school in Denver, Colorado.

Miller shares -

I am thrilled to be able to put years of acquired experience in different fields of study and in practical problem solving to great use helping make sure guests have the best vacation possible.

SkyRun's Co-Founder and CEO, Barry Cox, shares -

One of the things I miss about working at IBM is collaborating with a large group of talented colleagues. I'm so glad that SkyRun is at a point in our evolution where we now have a large team to support and challenge each other as we support our locations.

To see their whole team of exceptional individuals, please visit www.SkyRun.com/our-people. Don't forget to revisit as SkyRun grows!

About SkyRun: Since 2004, SkyRun Vacation Rentals (www.SkyRun.com) has provided new and better ways for second-home owners to get the most out of their investment properties and for our guests to get the most out of their vacation experiences. SkyRun is based in Golden, CO and each SkyRun location is locally owned and operated. Contact Will Beihoffer (will@skyrun.com) for more information.

