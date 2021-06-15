SkyRun Vacation Rentals Names Lukas Krause as New CEO During Time of Record Growth

Steve Falk, co-founder and managing partner of SkyRun, stated, "We had an impressive roster of candidates for our CEO position. What impressed us most about Lukas was his on-point corporate experience and polish with his entrepreneurial grit. The cultural fit with our individually owned and operated SkyRun location owners was key. SkyRun is growing rapidly because local entrepreneurs in our SkyRun family are building and optimizing their own locations. Lukas understands enabling those entrepreneurs is where SkyRun differentiates. There are a lot of layers of both experience and talent that Lukas brings to SkyRun and we are excited he'll be flying this SkyRun rocket ship!"

The search for a new CEO was anticipated for some time prior to the loss and the passing of SkyRun co-founder and previous CEO, Barry Cox. As Barry focused on his fight against cancer, SkyRun began its search for a new CEO in early 2021 to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Krause's background includes executive positions in franchising and in property management franchising. He shares, "It's an honor to lead SkyRun in this next chapter as we honor Barry's enduring legacy. We will continue to change the face of the vacation rental industry and create an unmatched opportunity for talented entrepreneurs to build remarkable local businesses in the most beautiful places in the world."

SkyRun ( www.skyrun.com ) provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one software platform, the SkyRun brand, and 17 years of consultative industry know-how to over 35 locally owned and operated SkyRun destinations in North America. Please contact Angelea Ennamorato ([email protected]) for media support.

SOURCE SkyRun Vacation Rentals