Skyryse expands Southern California campus with new facility at Hawthorne Airport

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse®, the creator of SkyOS™, the world's first universal operating system for flight, is excited to announce the opening of a new facility at Hawthorne Airport in California. This latest expansion follows closely on the heels of the recent launch of an additional facility in El Segundo, further expanding their presence in Southern California.

Hawthorne Municipal Airport (HHR) -- located in Hawthorne, CA -- viewed from above.

The new Hawthorne facility represents a significant milestone in Skyryse's journey toward the certification of Skyryse One™, the company's flagship aircraft. This site will serve as Skyryse's Part 145 Installation and Repair Center, playing a crucial role in the ongoing development, installation, and maintenance of Skyryse's systems.

"Expanding our operations to Hawthorne is a critical step in our mission to make aviation simpler and safer," said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "This new facility will be instrumental in our efforts to certify Skyryse One and bring our transformative technology to the broader aviation industry."

The Hawthorne site joins Skyryse's growing campus, which now includes a headquarters and integration facility in El Segundo, CA, and a flight test center located in Camarillo, CA. Together, these facilities position Skyryse at the forefront of aviation innovation, driving the development of technologies that will redefine the future of flight.

To learn more about SkyOS and Skyryse One, please visit the Skyryse website . To see the latest openings for our new Hawthorne location, as well as all of our career opportunities, please visit the Skyryse careers page .

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

SOURCE Skyryse