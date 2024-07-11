Skyryse Grows Footprint with New El Segundo Facility

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse®, the creator of SkyOS™, the world's first universal operating system for flight, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations with a new facility in El Segundo, California. This additional light industrial facility triples its integration and testing footprint, and marks a significant milestone as Skyryse moves closer to certification and first deliveries of Skyryse One™, its first aircraft equipped with SkyOS.

Skyryse CEO Mark Groden and El Segundo, CA Mayor Drew Boyles cut the ribbon the latest additional Skyryse facility, with Skyryse employees looking on behind them. Skyryse employees, Skyryse CEO Mark Groden, and El Segundo, CA Mayor Drew Boyles at the opening of the newest Skyryse facility.

The new facility will support Skyryse's expanding team and operations, enhancing its ability to expand SkyOS to other aircraft, but also accelerate the path to certification and delivery of Skyryse One. This expansion underscores Skyryse's commitment to transforming the future of aviation, making flight safer and more accessible for everyone.

"Expanding our footprint in El Segundo is another critical step towards the certification and commercialization of Skyryse One," said Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "This new facility will enable us to continue pushing the boundaries of aviation technology and bring our mission of making flight simpler and safer for everyone closer to reality."

The Honorable Drew Boyles, Mayor of El Segundo, welcomed Skyryse's expansion in the city, highlighting the supportive business environment and strategic location. "Skyryse's decision to grow in El Segundo reaffirms our city's status as a hub for innovation, a leader in the aviation industry, and the most important five square miles in Southern California," said Mayor Boyles. "We are thrilled to support Skyryse in their journey and look forward to their continued success and growth."

Skyryse's new facility in El Segundo is set to become a center of excellence for aviation technology, driving forward the company's mission to revolutionize flight. With the additional space, Skyryse is well-positioned to achieve its goals and continue its path towards becoming a leader in the aviation industry.

To learn more about SkyOS, Skyryse One, and to see the latest career opportunities, please visit the Skyryse website.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOSTM universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse OneTM – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

