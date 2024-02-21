Skyryse One Begins New Era Of Simpler, Safer Aviation

News provided by

Skyryse

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Skyryse One™ is the world's first production fly-by-wire helicopter piloted with a single control stick
  • Reservations for the Skyryse One First Edition open today at Skyryse.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the Skyryse One, the world's first production helicopter operated with a single control stick and two touch screens. Powering the revolutionary controls is SkyOS™, our proprietary operating system that offers simplified control and an aircraft-agnostic, triply-redundant fly-by-wire system. It's no longer just a helicopter – it's now the most integrated, elevated, and simplified aircraft in the world. By replacing the decades-old mechanical controls and removing hundreds of potential points of aircraft failure, Skyryse was able to completely rethink cockpit design from a blank slate to build something entirely new.

"The Skyryse One might look familiar on the outside, but the similarities to any other aircraft end there. Since the invention of vertical flight, pilots have juggled four controls simultaneously, using both hands and both feet just to keep it airborne," said Dr. Mark Groden, founder and CEO of Skyryse. "Until today."

The highly-automated SkyOS system brings a new level of simplicity and safety to general aviation. For example, here are just a few of the many first-of-its-kind features found in the Skyryse One:

  • Fly-By-Wire Flight System: This isn't autopilot, it's a true full four-axis flight control system flown with our SkyOS operating system and fly-by-wire.
  • Dynamic Envelope Protection: Continuously combining pilot inputs, environmental conditions, aircraft status, and flight parameters to keep you in a safe envelope – simply. The interactive and triply-redundant flight control system provides a level of aviation safety usually found only in fighter jets and airliners.
  • Fully Automated Autorotation: Skyryse SkyOS quickly recognizes a power failure and automatically enters into an autorotation, automating the glide, flare, and set-down, with the pilot in control.
  • Auto-Pickup and Set-Down: The Skyryse One will auto-pickup and set-down at a pilot's command with just one simple swipe on the screen.
  • Hover Assist: Traditional helicopters require a complex synchronization of all four controls. Skyryse SkyOS simplifies all that, assisting pilots by maintaining a hover at their command (without hands or feet!).
  • Inherent Stability: Because Skyryse One is continuously stabilized by SkyOS, you can let go of the controls at any time and the aircraft will stay inside a safe flight envelope.
  • Swipe-to-Start: Traditional helicopters are also started through a lengthy multi-step startup procedure. The Skyryse One automates all of that, allowing a pilot to start the engine by swiping right on the screen.
  • IFR-Capable: The Skyryse One will be fully certified for Instrument Flight Rules, at half the cost of an IFR-certified helicopter.

Skyryse has removed the complex mechanical controls and replaced them with a single four-axis control stick reminiscent of that found in an F-35, thanks to a completely integrated fly-by-wire system and flight control software. The single control stick is combined with two intuitive touch screens, uncluttered by the traditional complex array of boxes, controls, and indicators. The Skyryse One cockpit puts the pilot fully in command, while freeing them from mundane, error-prone chores. Skyryse One restores peace-of-mind to simply enjoy the flight.

The Skyryse One's groundbreaking, simple, ergonomic, and upscale interior opens up a revolutionary new experience for pilots and their passengers, allowing for a variety of customization upgrades previously unheard of in general aviation.

Fully-refundable, non-transferrable reservations for the Skyryse One will begin today on the Skyryse website for just $2,500. Our first customers will lock in their Skyryse One First Edition aircraft for an introductory price of just $1,800,000, excluding any additional interior or livery customizations selected by the customer. Beyond these First Edition units, the Skyryse One cost will be determined by position in line and production timing.

Skyryse will begin accepting traditional deposits from First Edition customers as their place in line comes up in production, with first deposits to coincide with the EAA AirVenture this July. Additionally, Skyryse will also be extending simulator demonstration opportunities to Reservation holders who sign up ahead of Oshkosh.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse™ is to bring about a new era in flight, where fatalities are near zero, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ system – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

SOURCE Skyryse

Also from this source

Skyryse Introduces World's First Fully Automated Autorotation Feature Ahead Of Skyryse-Equipped Production Helicopter Reveal

Skyryse Introduces World's First Fully Automated Autorotation Feature Ahead Of Skyryse-Equipped Production Helicopter Reveal

In a major breakthrough, aviation software and safety technology startup Skyryse has completed the world's first-ever fully automated autorotation...
Skyryse and Air Methods Announce Delivery of H130 Helicopter, Catalyzing Certification Program

Skyryse and Air Methods Announce Delivery of H130 Helicopter, Catalyzing Certification Program

Skyryse, the provider of an intuitive integrated flight operating system, today announced a pivotal partnership milestone with the delivery of an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.