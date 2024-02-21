Skyryse One Begins New Era Of Simpler, Safer Aviation

Skyryse One™ is the world's first production fly-by-wire helicopter piloted with a single control stick

Reservations for the Skyryse One First Edition open today at Skyryse.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the Skyryse One, the world's first production helicopter operated with a single control stick and two touch screens. Powering the revolutionary controls is SkyOS™, our proprietary operating system that offers simplified control and an aircraft-agnostic, triply-redundant fly-by-wire system. It's no longer just a helicopter – it's now the most integrated, elevated, and simplified aircraft in the world. By replacing the decades-old mechanical controls and removing hundreds of potential points of aircraft failure, Skyryse was able to completely rethink cockpit design from a blank slate to build something entirely new.

"The Skyryse One might look familiar on the outside, but the similarities to any other aircraft end there. Since the invention of vertical flight, pilots have juggled four controls simultaneously, using both hands and both feet just to keep it airborne," said Dr. Mark Groden, founder and CEO of Skyryse. "Until today."

The highly-automated SkyOS system brings a new level of simplicity and safety to general aviation. For example, here are just a few of the many first-of-its-kind features found in the Skyryse One:

Fly-By-Wire Flight System: This isn't autopilot, it's a true full four-axis flight control system flown with our SkyOS operating system and fly-by-wire.

This isn't autopilot, it's a true full four-axis flight control system flown with our SkyOS operating system and fly-by-wire. Dynamic Envelope Protection: Continuously combining pilot inputs, environmental conditions, aircraft status, and flight parameters to keep you in a safe envelope – simply. The interactive and triply-redundant flight control system provides a level of aviation safety usually found only in fighter jets and airliners.

Continuously combining pilot inputs, environmental conditions, aircraft status, and flight parameters to keep you in a safe envelope – simply. The interactive and triply-redundant flight control system provides a level of aviation safety usually found only in fighter jets and airliners. Fully Automated Autorotation: Skyryse SkyOS quickly recognizes a power failure and automatically enters into an autorotation, automating the glide, flare, and set-down, with the pilot in control.

Skyryse SkyOS quickly recognizes a power failure and automatically enters into an autorotation, automating the glide, flare, and set-down, with the pilot in control. Auto-Pickup and Set-Down: The Skyryse One will auto-pickup and set-down at a pilot's command with just one simple swipe on the screen.

The Skyryse One will auto-pickup and set-down at a pilot's command with just one simple swipe on the screen. Hover Assist: Traditional helicopters require a complex synchronization of all four controls. Skyryse SkyOS simplifies all that, assisting pilots by maintaining a hover at their command (without hands or feet!).

Traditional helicopters require a complex synchronization of all four controls. Skyryse SkyOS simplifies all that, assisting pilots by maintaining a hover at their command (without hands or feet!). Inherent Stability: Because Skyryse One is continuously stabilized by SkyOS, you can let go of the controls at any time and the aircraft will stay inside a safe flight envelope.

Because Skyryse One is continuously stabilized by SkyOS, you can let go of the controls at any time and the aircraft will stay inside a safe flight envelope. Swipe-to-Start: Traditional helicopters are also started through a lengthy multi-step startup procedure. The Skyryse One automates all of that, allowing a pilot to start the engine by swiping right on the screen.

Traditional helicopters are also started through a lengthy multi-step startup procedure. The Skyryse One automates all of that, allowing a pilot to start the engine by swiping right on the screen. IFR-Capable: The Skyryse One will be fully certified for Instrument Flight Rules, at half the cost of an IFR-certified helicopter.

Skyryse has removed the complex mechanical controls and replaced them with a single four-axis control stick reminiscent of that found in an F-35, thanks to a completely integrated fly-by-wire system and flight control software. The single control stick is combined with two intuitive touch screens, uncluttered by the traditional complex array of boxes, controls, and indicators. The Skyryse One cockpit puts the pilot fully in command, while freeing them from mundane, error-prone chores. Skyryse One restores peace-of-mind to simply enjoy the flight.

The Skyryse One's groundbreaking, simple, ergonomic, and upscale interior opens up a revolutionary new experience for pilots and their passengers, allowing for a variety of customization upgrades previously unheard of in general aviation.

Fully-refundable, non-transferrable reservations for the Skyryse One will begin today on the Skyryse website for just $2,500. Our first customers will lock in their Skyryse One First Edition aircraft for an introductory price of just $1,800,000, excluding any additional interior or livery customizations selected by the customer. Beyond these First Edition units, the Skyryse One cost will be determined by position in line and production timing.

Skyryse will begin accepting traditional deposits from First Edition customers as their place in line comes up in production, with first deposits to coincide with the EAA AirVenture this July. Additionally, Skyryse will also be extending simulator demonstration opportunities to Reservation holders who sign up ahead of Oshkosh.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse™ is to bring about a new era in flight, where fatalities are near zero, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ system – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

