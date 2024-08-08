Skyryse One honored by Fast Company as a best transportation design of 2024

Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards celebrate the year's most impactful and innovative design solutions across a variety of categories. The transportation category honors projects that significantly enhance mobility and transportation efficiency, making a lasting impact on how we navigate our world. Skyryse One, with its first-of-its-kind simplified controls and pilot-centric design, exemplifies these qualities, setting a new standard for airflight.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Fast Company in their Innovation by Design Awards," said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who have tirelessly worked to bring the vision of Skyryse One to life. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the judges, who come from some of the world's most exciting design-led companies, for recognizing the transformative potential of our aircraft."

By removing the complex mechanical controls and replacing them with a single four-axis control stick reminiscent of that found in an F-35, Skyryse One brings a new level of simplicity and safety to aviation. As the company continues to advance its mission to make all of aviation simpler and safer, this recognition from Fast Company underscores the significant strides Skyryse is making to bring its mission to life.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

