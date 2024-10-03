Skyryse receives FAA certificate to take next step toward production of Skyryse One

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse®, the creator of SkyOS™, the world's first universal operating system for flight, today announced receipt of a Special Airworthiness Certificate for its first Skyryse One™ aircraft.

Skyryse has been developing and flight testing its SkyOS system in pre-production aircraft since 2016. This certificate, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), unlocks the next step of work with the FAA to obtain approval and certification of the Skyryse One aircraft.

Skyryse One, powered by SkyOS - It’s not an improvement on the helicopter. It’s a revolution.

"Today's milestone represents another important step in our mission of making flight simpler and safer for everyone," said Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "We appreciate the continued cooperation and partnership with the FAA as we work toward our shared goal of eliminating fatalities in aviation."

To learn more about SkyOS, Skyryse One, and our mission to make aviation simpler and safer, please visit the Skyryse website.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

SOURCE Skyryse