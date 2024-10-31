Skyryse sells out Skyryse One First Edition reservations in first six months

As the world's first production helicopter to feature a single control stick and two touch screens, Skyryse One represents a landmark advancement in pilot control and safety. Early adopters secured their reservations for the First Edition at an exclusive introductory price of $1,800,000, excluding any additional customization options, underscoring the enthusiasm for this groundbreaking aircraft.

Skyryse continues to accept reservations at $2,500 for the base version of the Skyryse One aircraft, with final pricing to be based on customization and delivery preferences. Interested customers are encouraged to act quickly as Skyryse will honor current pricing based upon delivery year and placement on the reservation list.

"We are thrilled to see such remarkable interest in the Skyryse One First Edition," said Jerry Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer at Skyryse. "Our goal is to open up access to aviation by making it safer and simpler to pilot any aircraft. The market response that we've received for Skyryse One demonstrates the demand for this technology and we will continue to keep the reservation program open for those who want to join the Skyryse family."

Skyryse One's advanced design offers a streamlined, highly intuitive experience, leveraging Skyryse's proprietary SkyOS operating system for unprecedented control simplicity, operational safety, and pilot confidence. With reservations now available for the next edition of Skyryse One, customers continue to have the opportunity to become part of the movement that is transforming aviation.

To learn more about SkyOS, Skyryse One, and our mission to make aviation simpler and safer, please visit the Skyryse website .

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $300 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

