Skyryse unveils updated SkyOS cockpit, now scalable to fit any aircraft

Bringing Skyryse's mission to life requires creating seamlessly simple designs and engineering that scale across any aircraft. The updated Skyryse One interior brings this vision to life, enabling enhanced access to flight controls from both front seats while offering a streamlined design – speeding acceptance and approval of the technology as it is applied to any aircraft platform.

"The benefit of digitizing the controls is that it gives us the flexibility to create the most ergonomically advanced cockpit ever designed," said Skyryse CEO Dr. Mark Groden. "This updated design not only makes the aircraft easier and safer to operate but also allows us to create a truly modern cockpit that will become the standard for aviation."

Key to bringing this to life was the recent addition of George Evans as Lead Human Factors Engineer and Pete Blades as VP of Design to the Skyryse team.

Drawing from their extensive experience designing interiors for Tesla and other automakers, Blades, Evans, and team developed an updated design for Skyryse One that will accelerate the ability for Skyryse to scale adoption and certification of SkyOS.

"Starting our scalable interior design journey with Skyryse One was critical to our mission," said Skyryse VP of Design, Pete Blades. "This new, updated, and upgraded pilot-centric design is flexible enough to give us the ability to implement SkyOS in any aircraft no matter the size, form factor, or use case."

"Thanks to the full digitization of the control systems, SkyOS allows us to focus on ergonomics in a way that's never been seen before in aircraft," said George Evans, Skyryse's Lead Human Factors Engineer. "Rather than being limited by the constraints of the airframe, we were able to truly put the pilot at the center of our design process for Skyryse One."

About Skyryse, Inc.

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $300 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

