Skyryse, U.S. Army partner to make helicopters more capable, easier to fly, and optionally-piloted

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse® , the creator of SkyOS™ , the world's first universal operating system for flight, has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Army to develop solutions to reduce time to train for pilots, increase interoperability between aircraft, and deliver optionally-piloted capability which could be applied to their fleet of 2,400 Black Hawk helicopters, among others.

Rendering of Black Hawk helicopter cockpit powered by Skyryse's SkyOS universal flight operating system.

This collaboration aims to explore and integrate SkyOS to enhance the safety, simplicity, and operational efficiency of aircraft such as the already versatile and reliable Black Hawk for military applications.

Through this Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), Skyryse will work alongside Army aviation experts to leverage SkyOS's highly-automated capabilities – simplified pilot operations, autonomy, enhanced safety features, and capability to operate both with and without pilots – for the unique needs of military missions.

"Skyryse is honored to partner with the U.S. Army to make military helicopters like the Black Hawk simpler and safer," said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "By combining the Army's operational expertise with Skyryse's leadership in rotorcraft flight controls and automation, we have a unique opportunity to make flying simple and safe enough that any serviceperson can fly any aircraft. This CRADA underscores our commitment to creating safer solutions for all aviation – both civilian and military."

The collaboration aligns with the Army's strategic focus on modernization and aims to provide pilots with intuitive controls and automated systems that reduce workload, enhance mission effectiveness, and improve overall safety in complex operational environments. Under the CRADA, the partnership will also conduct joint testing and validation, ensuring that the new solutions meet the rigorous standards required for Army aviation.

About Skyryse, Inc.

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $300 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

