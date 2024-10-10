Skyryse welcomes Jerry Meyer as Chief Marketing Officer

In addition to being ICON's CEO, Meyer served as VP of Brand Experience and Corporate Strategy, as well as a variety of other marketing and sales roles over his almost nine years with ICON. Meyer's career also includes roles in brand management at Procter & Gamble and as VP of Marketing at Legal Resources, where he was instrumental in driving brand transformation and business growth through multiple new product lines.

"There are few people in this industry who have more experience in marketing and branding than Jerry Meyer," said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "We're thankful to have him joining us to lead our commercial team and help bring our mission of making aviation simpler and safer to life for our customers and partners."

As Skyryse's CMO, Meyer will oversee the company's marketing and sales functions to elevate the brand and expand its presence across the aviation industry as sales of its first aircraft, Skyryse One™, begin to ramp up.

"It's not often you get the chance to truly revolutionize an industry and bring such innovative products to market," said Meyer. "I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to Skyryse's mission and do my part to make aviation simpler and safer for everyone."

Prior to his successful career in the business world, Meyer spent over 11 years in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve as a Naval Aviator, Division Leader, Flight Instructor, and Training Team Lead flying the carrier-based E-2C Hawkeye and T-45 Goshawk.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

