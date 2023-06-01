Sky's the limit with Fiji Airways' global sale

Fiji Airways

01 Jun, 2023

Fiji Airways launches up to 40% off return airfares from the USA to Fiji, Australia and Pacific Islands.

NADI, Fiji, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans can score up to 40% off Fiji Airways flights to popular holiday destinations including Fiji, Pacific Islands and Australia with new sale airfares available until 7th June 2023.

Holidaymakers in North America can use the APEX Five Star Major Airline to explore the tropical islands of Fiji with return Lite fares from as little as $579 USD.

Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline, flies daily from Los Angeles, up to five times a week from San Francisco and up to three times a week from Honolulu direct to Nadi, Fiji.

Customers looking for other island adventures can fly to the Pacific Islands from North America with Fiji Airways' award-winning hospitality from as little as $709 USD Lite return.

If an adventure to the land Down Under is calling, Americans can use Fiji as a convenient stopover destination and save hundreds, with return Lite fares to Australia from just $809 USD

Guests can opt to travel LITE with a carry-on bag up to 7kg and still enjoy complimentary meals, beverages, and in-flight entertainment. Or travellers may want to add some VALUE with a checked bag or upgrade to COMFORT with two checked bags and seat selection to ensure the entire family is comfortable. Alternatively, guests may opt for PLUS with additional perks such as extra legroom and priority boarding. Guests can explore all the options to customise their journey to suit them.

The sale fares are available now until 7th June 2023 at Fijiairways.com and are valid for select travel dates.

USA to Fiji
From Honolulu to Fiji with Lite return fares from just $579 USD
From San Francisco to Fiji with Lite return fares from just $609 USD
From Los Angeles to Fiji with Lite return fares from just $609 USD
Available for select travel dates between 15th August 2023 - 30 April 2024
Terms and conditions apply.

USA to Australia (via Fiji)
From Honolulu to Australia with Lite return fares from just $809 USD
From San Francisco to Australia with Lite return fares from just $879 USD
From Los Angeles to Australia with Lite return fares from just $879 USD
Available for select travel dates between 1 June 2023 - 30 April 2024
Terms and conditions apply.

USA to Pacific Islands (via Fiji)
From Honolulu to Australia with Lite return fares from just $709 USD
From San Francisco to Australia with Lite return fares from just $1029 USD
From Los Angeles to Australia with Lite return fares from just $1029 USD
Available for select travel dates between 1 June 2023 - 30 April 2024
Terms and conditions apply.

For further information please visit www.fijiairways.com.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit http://www.fijiairways.com for more information.

