Skyscanner Hits 100M Monthly Users And Reveals New Mission For Travelers

Skyscanner also today revealed that it has put more than 172M flight passengers in the air in the past 12 months*, more than many major airlines, with the value of flight tickets bought through Skyscanner in 2018 estimated at $23.7B**.

Google Trends search data now also shows Skyscanner surpassing other well-known travel companies including Expedia, Kayak and Momondo.***

These significant milestones coincide with a global brand refresh for Skyscanner, as it looks to demonstrate its position as one of the leaders in travel. Skyscanner was founded more than 15 years ago and has spent much of that time being at the forefront of travel and innovation, originally as a pioneer in flight search and now across travel, helping people find and book the best options for flights, hotels and car rental.

"We know that today's travelers expect a seamless, mobile-first experience. They're also increasingly aware of the impact travel can have on our environment," said Skyscanner CEO Bryan Dove. "As a leader in the industry, we care deeply and have a responsibility in ensuring the joy of travel is something that can be experienced both today and in the future. Our new mission and brand refresh encapsulate this ethos, while our global scale and growth trajectory give us an incredible platform to lead the transformation of travel."

Company snapshot

Skyscanner launched in 2003, originally as pioneers in flight search and now across travel, working with 1,200 partners such as airlines, hotels, online travel agents (OTAs) and car rental companies, to help people in 52 countries and in 30+ languages find and book the best travel options for their trips.

Skyscanner's apps have been downloaded 90M times and more than 60 percent of Skyscanner's users now interact with the brand via a mobile device. Skyscanner is also one of the leading companies involved in the Duke of Sussex's Travalyst initiative aimed at transforming the future of travel.

For more information visit https://www.skyscanner.com/about-us/brand and join the conversation on social media using #Skyscanner and following @Skyscanner on Facebook and Twitter.

Notes to editors

100M monthly active/unique users across all domains and apps.

*August 2018 to July 2019 inclusive

**GMV: total value of flight tickets purchased through Skyscanner

***Using Google Trends search data, Skyscanner and select key industry players' monthly searches from July 2012 to July 2019 were analyzed. The bump chart (ranking plot) compares the changes in rank over time based on total searches. This looks at performance with respect to each other rather than the actual search totals.

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel company dedicated to putting travelers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. Skyscanner helps more than 100 million people in 52 countries and in 30+ languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car rental every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 90 million downloads. Working with 1,200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.

After multiple high-profile investment rounds, including from Silicon-Valley based Sequoia Capital, Skyscanner was acquired by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. in a deal valued at $1.55B in 2016.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.com/about-us

SOURCE Skyscanner